2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners Announced

Announcing the 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners - a recognition of exceptional military spouses from each branch of the armed forces who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, community involvement, and commitment to supporting their military families. These winners will now compete for the title of 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®.

The 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® Branch Winners have been announced, recognizing the incredible contributions and sacrifices of military spouses from each branch of the armed forces. The winners were chosen from over 500 nominees who demonstrated exceptional leadership, community involvement, and commitment to supporting their military spouses and families.

The winners for each branch are:



Army: Evie King

Marine Corps: Natalie Ealy

Navy: Tonya Murphy

Air Force: Ashley Gutermuth

Space Force: Aimee Selix

Coast Guard: Andrea Cacciola

National Guard: Allyson Sue Hash

"These military spouses have assured unwavering support for their families and communities. Their resilience in the face of challenges is nothing short of awe-inspiring. We are immensely grateful for their sacrifices and unparalleled dedication to our nation, and we proudly honor them as exceptional leaders and advocates," says Lori Simmons, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Armed Forces Insurance.

The winners will now move on to the national level of the competition, where they will be considered for the title of 2023 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year®. A national vote will open on March 9 and close on March 10. Additionally, a guest panel will judge the seven finalists on five core criteria: overall involvement in the military community, exhibition of leadership skills, community-building capability, communication skills, and overall personal story.

The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year® program, in its 15th year, is the nation's top military spouse honor and recognizes the critical role military spouses play in supporting the readiness and resilience of military families. The award recipients are inducted into a year-round program for military spouses to earn leadership credentials, expand their networks, learn valuable life and advocacy skills, and make a difference in their communities.

