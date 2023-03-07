Submit Release
Manchin Announces $17.4 Million for Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Outdoor Recreation in West Virginia

March 06, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $17,424,327 from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) for the state of West Virginia. The funding will support restoring and protecting forest and aquatic habitats, as well as expanding outdoor recreation opportunities and education programs.

 

“West Virginia is blessed with beautiful public lands and incredible wildlife. Like many of my fellow West Virginians, I enjoy hunting, fishing and exploring our public lands, and I’ve instilled that love and appreciation for the great outdoors in my children and grandchildren,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investing in conservation and recreation projects that educate our communities, restore forest and freshwater habitats and promote access to outdoor recreation across the Mountain State. As Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure West Virginia’s public lands are protected for generations to come.”

 

Individual awards listed below:

 

The FWS Wildlife Restoration Program provides funding to states and wildlife agencies to support projects that restore, conserve and enhance wild birds and mammals and their habitats. Projects include improving access to wildlife resources, wildlife area acquisition and management, research, hunter education and management of shooting ranges.


  • $13,177,495 – State of West Virginia

 

The FWS Sport Fish Restoration Program provides funding to states and fish and wildlife agencies for fishery projects, boating access and aquatic education. These investments also support connecting people with nature through outdoor recreational opportunities and aquatic resources education programs.


  • $4,246,832 – State of West Virginia
