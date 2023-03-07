WealthVest Expands Distribution Team to Include New National Sales Manager

WealthVest selects industry veteran Matt Hamann to lead their distribution of Aspida's WealthLock annuities.

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WealthVest, a leading independent distributor of annuities and structured note solutions to financial institutions, announced today they have named Matt Hamann, a senior veteran in the industry, as their first, dedicated national sales manager representing Aspida, a tech-leading and agile annuity company.

With more than 25 years of experience, Hamann will oversee WealthVest's exclusive distribution of Aspida's WealthLockSM Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity and WealthLockSM Accumulator fixed index annuity solutions to banks, broker-dealers and insurance agencies. Hamann's extensive knowledge of sales distribution, go-to-market strategies and advisor marketing will provide crucial support and direction to WealthVest's internal and external wholesaling team representing Aspida.

"Aspida and WealthVest have a shared vision to provide the tools, resources, and industry-leading solutions producers and their clients need to quickly, easily and securely protect their retirement dreams," said Wade Dokken, co-founder and CEO of WealthVest. "As national sales manager, Matt will provide the leadership our team needs to achieve that vision and deliver on our promise to support American's retirement savings needs."

Hamann and the WealthVest wholesaling team are collaborating closely with Aspida to assist Americans in achieving – and protecting – their retirement dreams. Aspida's suite of WealthLockSM annuity solutions offers highly competitive rates, innovative crediting strategies and index options from three industry-leading asset managers. The principal-protected solutions are available through WealthVest's wholesaling team in 46 states and the District of Columbia.

"I am excited to work alongside Aspida and their talented leadership team," Hamann said. "In addition to offering market solutions of the highest consumer value, Aspida's delivery of a digital-first experience to financial professionals is a massive differentiator. They've built a transformational platform and business that sets a high bar."

Before joining WealthVest, Hamann held key leadership roles with several industry-leading insurance carriers. Most recently, he led Transamerica's Individual & Group Worksite Long Term Care while working in partnership with Transamerica Annuity distribution. Hamann also consulted a leading fintech to help scale their digital platform for the annuity, life and long-term care markets. Additionally, he has led strategic partnerships with several prominent organizations, including the NFL, LIONS International and many of the nation's largest fraternal groups and unions.

Retirees or pre-retirees interested in learning more about fixed or fixed index annuities are encouraged to speak with their financial professional. Financial professionals interested in learning more about Aspida's WealthLockSM suite of annuities should contact WealthVest at 1-855-464-3436.

About WealthVest

WealthVest is one of the leading distributors of fixed, fixed index, registered index-linked and variable annuities—as well as structured products— to U.S. financial advisors. WealthVest's leadership is fueled by proprietary thought-leadership, consumer-driven product design expertise, strategic marketing, technology, and specialization in both field and hybrid-based advisor wholesaling. Follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn or visit wealthvest.com.

About Aspida

Aspida Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries (collectively "Aspida"), is focused on providing retirement and reinsurance solutions, having operations in the U.S. and Bermuda with total assets of $7.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022. Aspida, through its U.S. platform – Aspida Life Insurance Company – is focused on leveraging technology and agility to help clients achieve – and protect – their dreams. Its Bermuda-based reinsurance platform, Aspida Life Re, is focused on providing efficient and secure life and annuity reinsurance solutions. Aspida seeks to be a trusted partner in its clients' financial security while driving its growth by doing good for the communities it serves. Aspida is backed by Ares Management Corporation, which, through the Ares Insurance Solutions team, provides dedicated investment management, capital solutions and corporate development support. For more information, please visit aspida.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

