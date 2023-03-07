PowerStone Metals Corp. Files Final Prospectus and Receives Conditional Listing Approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - PowerStone Metals Corp. ("PowerStone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a receipt for its final prospectus (the "Prospectus") from the British Columbia Securities Commission. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-202 - Passport System in Alberta, and therefore a receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to also be issued by the regulator in that jurisdiction. As a result, the Company has become a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta.

The Prospectus was filed for the purpose of the Company becoming a reporting issuer in British Columbia and Alberta and to qualify the distribution of the common shares of the Company issuable upon the conversion of 20,750,833 special warrants previously issued by the Company. No securities are being sold and no proceeds were raised pursuant to the Prospectus.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") (the "Listing"). The Listing remains subject to the Company fulfilling all of the customary requirements of the CSE, including the receipt of all required documentation and meeting the CSE's initial listing public distribution requirements. In connection with satisfying the CSE's Listing requirements, the Company expects 750,000 common shares of the Company issuable upon the exercise of Special Warrants currently held by CBLT Inc. ("CBLT"), a TSX-V listed reporting issuer, to be distributed to CBLT shareholders in the near future. Under the terms of the option agreement between the Company and CBLT pursuant to which the Company acquired its interest in the Chilton Cobalt property, the Company issued 1,000,000 special warrants to CBLT and CBLT agreed, upon request of the Company, to distribute at least 750,000 special warrants or resulting common shares to CBLT shareholders. Once final approval is received from the CSE, the Common Shares are expected to commence trading under the trading symbol "PS". There is no assurance that the Company will ultimately be able to satisfy the requirements of the CSE.

The Prospectus contains important information relating to the Distribution. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PowerStone Metals Corp.

PowerStone Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification and exploration of high-quality critical metals assets, in favorable mining jurisdictions, to help meet the increasing demand of metals required for the transition to a green economy. PowerStone Metals is currently exploring Chilton Cobalt, a prospective cobalt asset located in Quebec, Canada. The Company may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities. For more information, please visit www.powerstonemetals.com.

