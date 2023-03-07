Submit Release
Stroock Releases 2023 Edition of Annual Overview of California's Unfair Competition Law and Consumer Legal Remedies Act

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan is pleased to announce the release of the 2023 edition of its Annual Overview of California's Unfair Competition Law ("UCL") and Consumers Legal Remedies Act ("CLRA").

California remains at the forefront of consumer litigation, enforcement, and regulation. Following a year of significant evolution related to the UCL and CLRA, the 2023 edition provides an update on recent noteworthy developments as well as a comprehensive look at the state of the law.

Stroock's Financial Services Litigation, Regulation and Enforcement group has defended and settled hundreds of consumer class actions on behalf of financial services companies before federal and state courts including the California Supreme Court. The group also represents financial institutions in administrative and judicial enforcement actions brought by the various state and federal financial institutions' regulators.

To download the report or request a bound copy, please visit its webpage here.

