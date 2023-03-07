Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Value to Reach US$ 43.0 Bn by 2031, as per TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automotive electric power steering market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031, as per the market report by TMR.



EPS systems are increasingly being incorporated in a vehicle owing to advantages, such as comfortable driving experience, easy steer control, enhanced fuel economy, and power efficiency. An electric motor draws power only when needed, thus eliminating the need for traditional hydraulic fluid maintenance. EPS allows the usage of any next-generation driver assistance systems (ADAS) that include turning the wheels with no need for steering input by the driver. Key advantages of EVS include automated parking & lane changes, lane-keep assist, and ability to assist the car around obstacles to navigate itself when needed.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Key Findings

Sales of vehicles have increased in the past few years owing to rise in the disposable income of people in developed and developing countries. This creates significant business opportunities for the manufacturers of automotive EPS systems.

Demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is rising across developed and developing countries across the globe. Moreover, usage of electronic components has risen in different types of vehicle globally. These factors have resulted in rise in demand for EPS systems.

Governments of emerging and developed economies are consistently undertaking initiatives to address the issue of carbon emissions. Hence, they are encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by providing tax rebates and other concessions to buyers. They are also implementing stringent regulations pertaining to environmental protection. These factors are boosting the sales of EVs, which, in turn, is likely to propel industry growth during the forecast period.

Adoption of column assist has increased in passenger vehicles in the past few years. This has helped in the expansion of the column assist segment. Demand for passenger vehicles is likely to increase in the next few years owing to rise in need for improved commute facilities triggered by rise in the global population. This, in turn, is projected to create attractive business opportunities for producers of EPS systems.

As per research report by TMR, the EPS with ADAS technology segment is likely to lead the global industry during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to surge in adoption of CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) mobility and other linked technologies in the automobile industry.

Increased utilization of autonomy levels, such as vehicle cruise control, blind spot detection system, and lane departure warning system, is projected to drive demand for EPS with ADAS technologies in vehicles in the next few years.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in efforts of governments to encourage EV adoption is propelling the demand for automotive EPS systems globally

Increase in sales of commercial and passenger vehicles is likely to boost demand for EPS systems in the next few years

Developments in ADAS and steering control technology are anticipated to bolster industry growth



Regional Analysis



Europe is anticipated to dominate the global industry during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for electric cars and presence of several leading automotive companies in countries such as France, Germany, the U.K., and Italy

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is ascribed to presence of a robust automobile industry & manufacturing sector and rise in production & sales of EVs in the region.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Competition Landscape



Leading players are focusing on portfolio expansion, and hence, are increasing investment in R&D activities to develop innovative products

These players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition in order to increase market share

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market: Key Players

DENSO Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

GKN plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NSK Ltd.

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Hyundai Mobis

Delphi Technologies

SHOWA Corporation

Thyssenkrupp

Global Steering Systems

Mando Corp.

TRIDEC

Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Segmentation

Motor Assist

Column Assist

Pinion Assist

Rack Assist



Technology

Conventional EPS

EPS with ADAS

Component

EPS Control Module

Electric Motor

Rack & Pinion

Steering Column

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses & Coaches



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



