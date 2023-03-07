Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling, Inc (ICD) Q4 2022
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Independence Contract Drilling, Inc ICD: Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/ICD_Q422.pdf
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Operating days and Margin increasing
- Headwinds in Haynesville market
- Operating days and Margin increasing
Click image above to view full announcement.
About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.
Contacts:
Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com
Source: Stonegate, Inc.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157428
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.