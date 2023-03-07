Facility Vitals Software Inc. Launches Revolutionary Facility Management Software Solution

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Facility Vitals, a prominent provider of facility management solutions, has announced the release of its innovative software solution on March 21st, 2023, which promises to revolutionize the way facility managers handle their operations. The company's new software is designed to simplify facility management, providing facility managers with the tools they need to manage their facilities more efficiently and effectively.

Facility Vitals software offers an array of features and benefits that are unparalleled by other facility management solutions currently available in the market. The software includes easily identifiable asset labels with QR codes, allowing facility managers to track and manage their assets with ease. Customers and staff can report issues quickly and easily using the software's intuitive interface, which is available on both mobile and web applications, without the need for any additional software. Issue tracking capabilities are also available on both platforms, ensuring that issues are resolved promptly and efficiently.

"We're excited to launch Facility Vitals software and help facility managers streamline their operations," said Skye Kaiss, VP of Business Development for Facility Vitals. "Our software's unique features and benefits, including our 5-minute guarantee, make it easy for frontline staff to learn and start using the platform quickly, enabling facility managers to focus on what's important: providing a safe and comfortable environment for their users."

Facility Vitals has been a prominent player in the facility management industry for many years, and its new software solution is expected to set a new standard in the industry. The company has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality solutions that are tailored to the needs of its customers. The company's commitment to innovation and continuous improvement has helped it stay ahead of its competitors and maintain its position as a leader in the industry.

About Facility Vitals

Facility Vitals software provides preventative maintenance and facility inspections and upkeep capabilities, helping facility managers to stay ahead of potential issues and keep their facilities in top condition. The software's easy-to-read reporting capabilities provide facility managers with actionable insights into their facilities' performance, allowing them to make quick decisions that improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Facility Vitals is committed to providing its customers with the best possible facility management solutions. Its new software solution is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and improving the facility management industry. The company has an impressive track record of delivering innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the user experience.

Facility Vitals' software is designed to be user-friendly and easy to learn, with a 5-minute guarantee to ensure that frontline staff can start using the platform quickly. The software's intuitive interface is available on both mobile and web applications, making it accessible from anywhere at any time. The software also includes issue tracking capabilities on both platforms, ensuring that issues are resolved promptly and efficiently.

For more information, please visit www.facilityvitals.com.

