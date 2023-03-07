Goodheart-Willcox Named Benetech Global Certified Accessible™ Publisher

This Important Certification Reinforces G-W's Commitment to Accessibility

TINLEY PARK, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodheart-Willcox (G-W) is now a Benetech Global Certified Accessible™ (GCA) publisher. Benetech, a global nonprofit focused on providing equitable opportunities for all learners, issues this certification to those publishers who produce EPUBs that meet a full range of accessibility features required to support the needs of all readers, including those with disabilities and learning differences.

Benetech's GCA publisher certification program is the first ever, third-party EPUB certification program to verify ebook accessibility. All approved publishers have demonstrated success consistently producing files in accordance with Benetech's GCA certification standard, meeting the EPUB Accessibility 1.0 Conformance and Discovery specification and exceeding a publishing standard level of WCAG 2.0 AA. Benetech recognizes these publishers as creators of fully accessible EPUBs.

The GCA certification for G-W is the culmination of a collaborative effort between both organizations to eliminate barriers to learning and ensures G-W's adherence to guidelines on inclusive design and assistive technology. "Accessibility has been a focus at G-W because we want to deliver an effective educational experience for every learner," said Shannon DeProfio, President of G-W. "We are proud to have the GCA certification—it's a reflection of our commitment to providing all students with options that make reading easier and put them on the path to future success."

"All digital content can―and should― be born accessible," said Michael Johnson, VP, Content at Benetech. "Any student can select G-W's Global Certified Accessible ebooks trusting that they are fully accessible."

Read more about G-W's accessibility initiatives at http://www.g-w.com/aboutus/accessibility.

To learn more about Benetech's Global Certified Accessible Program visit: http://bornaccessible.benetech.org

About G-W Publisher

Established in 1921, G-W publishes print and digital instructional materials for Career and Technical Education and Health Education. G-W collaborates with outstanding authors, trustworthy reviewers, and industry-focused trade associations to provide quality, standards-based content with effective pedagogy.

About Benetech

Benetech believes that equitable access to education is a human right. Our technology and services break down systemic barriers and empower all learners regardless of ability. Around the world, we partner with local communities to expand inclusive and equitable education opportunities. To date we have delivered more than 20 million accessible books helping over 1.5 million students, jobseekers, and adults to read, learn, and pursue their dreams. Visit http://www.benetech.org.

