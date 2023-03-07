La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor Offers Interior Design and a Full Range of Furniture Like Recliners in the Quad Cities

/EIN News/ -- Davenport, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport, IA, is happy to announce that aside from their full range of comfortable and attractive furniture, they also offer interior design in the Quad Cities. The Quad Cities is a region made up of cities, particularly Davenport and Bettendorf in southeastern Iowa, and Moline, Rock Island, and East Moline in northwestern Illinois. They want to emphasize that they are offering the best quality craftsmanship and construction of a complete range of furniture, such as chairs, sofas, recliners, sectionals, and more in a range of styles that are customizable to suit each customer’s preferred look.

La-Z-Boy Davenport has been receiving highly positive reviews, which demonstrate the premium quality of their furniture and services. Currently, they have an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google. In a recent review, Gina F. gave them a five star rating and said, “My sales consultant Ben and designer Catie have provided excellent service in every aspect of my planning and purchase. They have worked together as a team to be sure I knew all of the options available and help me choose the best features and styles while completely respecting my budget. The service provided so far has exceeded my expectations and I would highly recommend them.”

They offer a wide range of furniture options, such as recliners, sofas, beds, chairs, chests, dressers, nightstands, dining chairs, dining tables, mirrors for the bedroom, dining storage, and barstools. Such a broad variety of choices can feel confusing for many people looking to find the right furniture for their home. Fortunately, La-Z-Boy Davenport has a team of designers who can offer a free consultation in-store, at home, or even virtually. The expected outcome of this consultation will be a customized room plan that will reflect the client’s own personal style and budget. Next, the client and designer will take a look at the various wood finishes, swatches, and three-dimensional computer drawings of the new room to help the customer visualize the result of the changes. Once all the details have been decided on by the client, the designer will take care of the ordering, setup, and the reveal.

The certified design experts provided by the furniture store will be offering the planning, presentation, and coordinating services 100 percent free for La-Z-Boy customers. All the client will be paying for are the La-Z-Boy furniture and any delivery charges. Customers are also assured that the design experts will truly listen to their specific goals and requirements right from the beginning. They will make a number of recommendations based on their extensive knowledge regarding the La-Z-Boy products and what that they believe are suitable for the customer’s budget, but the customer will always make the final choices.

For those who want to keep some of their existing furniture, the designer is also trained on determining the best way of combining the old furniture with the new ones to come up with the desired new look. For those who want to get some ideas about possible designs, La-Z-Boy Davenport provides various photos of designs, such as: Contemporary Condo, Magazine-Worthy Style, California Dreaming, Family Style Fun, Eco Chic, and more.

Launched in 1927, La-Z-Boy is regarded as the inventor of the concept of the reclining chair and has currently 2,300+ retail stores in the country. Established in 2008, La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor in Davenport makes available the same brand of well-loved and familiar in-home furniture and accessory items and services for homes in the Quad Cities area. This particular store has a 25,000 sq ft warehouse and is the premier La-Z-Boy store in the Midwest according to sales volume, with a year-on-year record sales growth since the start.

Those who are searching for a furniture store in the Quad Cities that offers great-looking and comfortable furniture plus interior design services can visit the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor website or contact them on the phone or through email. The store is open from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday; and from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm on Sundays.

For more information about La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, contact the company here:



La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor

Tonia Noordt

(563) 355-7801

storemgr@lazboydav.com

4775 Elmore Ave

Davenport, IA 52807

Tonia Noordt