Oshkosh Defense Files Bid Protest on Recent JLTV Award Decision

Oshkosh Defense, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation OSK, has filed a formal bid protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) over the U.S. Army's recent award decision with respect to the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Follow-On Contract.

The independent GAO review of the procurement decision was initiated by Oshkosh on March 6, 2023.

"After participating in the government's post-award debriefing process, we have significant concerns regarding the evaluation of the proposals under the solicitation that support an independent review," said Tim Bleck, executive vice president Oshkosh Corporation and president Oshkosh Defense.

"We believe the Government's evaluation did not properly review the financial, technical, and manufacturing capabilities offered to select the best value and lowest risk solution to deliver the JLTV."

As the incumbent manufacturer and original designer of the JLTV platform, only Oshkosh's proposal leveraged substantial JLTV experience and proven JLTV production infrastructure, while providing best-in-class upgrades to the JLTV platform.

