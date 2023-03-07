Temporary Storage Buildings Market to Surpass US$ 2831.3 Million by 2032 due to its High-Quality Fabric and Water-Proof Attributes | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global temporary storage buildings market is predicted to create opulent growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 by registering a CAGR of 6.3%. The market was estimated to reach around US$ 1536.9 Million in 2022 and surpass a valuation of US$ 2831.3 Million by 2032. The growth of the market is attributed to the surging industrialization around the globe resulting in the need for storage space to store tools, equipment, and raw materials in one given space. This will surge the demand for temporary storage buildings in the future.



Temporary storage buildings are known for their swift and easy arrangements that are massively utilized for storage-based applications. Furthermore, these storage spaces are easy to set up as they do not need any concrete foundation or brick walls. Overall, these storage buildings are cost-efficient and contemporary.

Temporary storage buildings are also known as temporary warehouses or temporary sheds. These storage building structures are made from galvanized steel frames for high-quality structural integrity, which are covered with flame-retardant PVC vinyl fabric. The majority of the temporary storage buildings are made of waterproof materials, which makes them safe for storing items in extreme weather conditions. However, storage sheds made out of wood and metal are vulnerable to rotting due to water. Therefore, it is vital to invest in waterproofing solutions.

Report Highlights

Temporary storage buildings are known for heightened durability and long-lasting substitutive solution. Moreover, it can be easily dismantled and repositioned between worksites to fulfill future requirements.

The adoption of temporary storage buildings is augmenting globally as they virtually accommodate any size and can be used in numerous industries. Temporary outdoor sheds are upgraded by adding features such as flooring, specialty doors, HVAC systems, and a lot more, depending on the needs.

Recent Developments

The global trends of surging retail stores and factory outlets are expected to surge the market growth exponentially. Other factors resulting in higher sales of temporary storage buildings comprise winter protection for livestock, storage space harvesting in the agricultural sector, temporary buildings for car shows, and construction equipment storage at construction sites.

One of the primary factors behind the growth of the temporary storage buildings market is the growing demand for products resulting in production and expansion in the end-user industry. The market competitors in this industry have obligated the management to bring down the operational cost of production and inventory. Additionally, the increasing price of construction materials for buildings and high inventory costs pave the way for a temporary storage building.

The demand for temporary storage sheds is flourishing owing to the several advantages they offer, such as versatility, portability, easy assembly, minimal maintenance, convenience, and affordability. These benefits will push the sales of temporary storage buildings market further and thereby contribute to the growth of the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Primary operators in the global temporary storage buildings market are focusing on setting up effective joint ventures, acquisitions, and/or collaborations to expand their individual customer bases. The rising focus of industries to encourage implementing push marketing strategy in several industries, such as FMCG, electronics, etc., which have the need for inventory, is an aspect that boosts the growth of the market.

Manufacturers are working on enhancing and adding additional features such as access to electricity, a single roof, etc. Moreover, these outdoor storage sheds can be locked for additional security and to prevent theft.

In August 2017, Mahaffey Fabric Structures, a United States-based leading provider of temporary turnkey structures and shelter solutions, announced the acquisition of over $24.2 million in assets from Classic Party Rentals, including structure frames, tents, fabric pieces, and specialty structures.

More Insights into the Temporary Storage Buildings Market

The North American region is expected to dominate the global temporary storage buildings market over the evaluation period. The market is expected to account for around 25.8% market share in the assessment period. Extensive applications of a temporary storage building in the manufacturing industry. In North America, a key country like the United States has been experiencing considerable growth in the manufacturing units, pharma units, retail sector, etc.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to create flourishing growth over the next decade. The growth is attributed to the favorable initiatives from governments in countries like China and India to encourage manufacturing. This factor will contribute to the lucrative growth of the market.

Key Segments of The Temporary Storage Buildings Market

By Type:

Storage Buildings

Retail & Showroom Buildings

Educational Buildings

Recreational Buildings

Public Sector Buildings

Emergency Buildings

By Structure:

Industrial Canopies

Storage Protect Range

Insulated Buildings



By End Use:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive

Mining & Metals

Cement

Construction

Shipbuilding and Construction

Logistics

Agriculture

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe



