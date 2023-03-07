Submit Release
Compass Minerals Announces Participation in Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference

Compass Minerals CMP, a leading global provider of essential minerals, today announced that it will participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Investor Conference on March 13, 2023, including virtual one-on-one meetings with Lorin Crenshaw, chief financial officer, and Ryan Bartlett, senior vice president, lithium commercial and technology.

Presentation materials will be available at the time of the event through the investor relations section of the Compass Minerals' website at compassminerals.com.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals CMP is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The company's salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Additionally, the company is pursuing development of a sustainable lithium brine resource to support the North American battery market and is a minority owner of Fortress North America, a next-generation fire retardant company. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with nearly 2,000 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

