SavATree Merges with Texas Tree Team, Furthers Expansion in Houston

BEDFORD HILLS, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree and shrub care, has announced a merger with Houston-based Texas Tree Team, a full-service tree care company that has been serving a loyal customer base in the Houston area for more than a decade.

Texas Tree Team is a highly regarded company in the green industry with a loyal customer base and reputation for professionalism and superior service. They specialize in all aspects of arboriculture as well as plant health care services for discerning homeowners in the greater Houston area. Owner of Texas Tree Team, Glen Ginzel, along with his dedicated team will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality relationships.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity for our team to take our tree care to the next level. I am confident that merging with SavATree will allow our customers to benefit from expanded resources and enhanced service offerings," said owner Glen Ginzel.

Texas Tree Team joins Arbor Care of Houston, Preservation Tree of Dallas, Fort Worth and Anna, and Central Texas Tree Care of Austin, who joined SavATree in recent years to support serving customers in the great state of Texas.

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with a respected company like Texas Tree Team! We look forward to offering current and new customers in the Houston area our broad range of science-based, environmentally responsible services in the care of their properties," said SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

About SavATree
SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

Media Contact

Eleni Mitchell, SavATree, 9142414999, emitchell@savatree.com

 

SOURCE SavATree

