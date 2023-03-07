Outlook on the Adjustable Beds & Mattress Global Market to 2028: Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population Fuels Demand

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Adjustable Beds & Mattress Market size is expected to reach $10.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Since they have been shown to offer relief from a variety of ailments, adjustable beds, which have long been used in hospitals, have started to be utilized more often at homecare. They can help patients recovering from surgery sleep more comfortably by promoting respiration, circulation, and edoema.

The basic functioning of movable beds used in hospitals and home care is identical. The following are the top four choices in the homecare sector: Standard-Standard profiling beds have the highest customer weight of at least 28 stone, can be lowered to about 40 cm, and elevated to around 80 cm (180kg).

Not just for the aged, but also if users spend a great deal of time in their bedroom and feel like they're not getting enough sleep, a reclining bed might be a priceless investment. Therefore, once a user sees all the advantages they have to offer, they might just want to acquire one right now. Once a person gets used to sleeping on one, they would not want to go back to their previous bed because of how customizable they are.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are spending more time at home, which has prompted them to renovate and update their furniture. People frequently lack sleep owing to back discomfort, inadequate lumbar support, and rigid spine curvature.

This has contributed to an increase in the product sales in addition to working from home and night shifts. In addition, the demand for adjustable beds and mattresses also witnessed an upsurge in the hospitality sector as a result of a rise in the number of people went out to travel after the impact of the outbreak diminished.

Market Growth Factors:

There are Numerous Health Benefits to Sleeping in an Adjustable Bed

Depending on the user's demands, adjustable beds enable the user to recline at various angles and positions. This can lessen chronic pain brought by sciatica, arthritis, and a number of other conditions.

By allowing the user to choose alternative leg and head positions, the user may relieve pressure from sore joints as they sleep, resulting in reduced discomfort and improved movement the next day. Lifting the lower body or upper back might help the individual recover from mobility difficulties and enhance circulation.

A Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population throughout the World

The number of elderly people is dramatically growing over the world. The United Nations estimates that 703 million individuals worldwide were 65 years of age or older in 2019. The number of senior citizens is projected to reach 1.5 billion by 2050.

The percentage of adults 65 and older increased globally from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. According to estimates, the percentage would increase to 16% by 2050, which would mean that 1 in 6 people globally will be 65 or older.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

High Price of the Adjustable Beds & Mattresses

One of the major factors that are propelling the growth of the adjustable beds and mattress market is the high initial cost of these products.

The significant cost of acquisition of adjustable beds and mattress is owing to the number of advanced technologies and expensive components that are used to manufacture these beds. In addition, to make an adjustable bed function, there is a wide range of circuits and connections that are deployed during the assembly of these beds.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

Adjustable Beds

Single

Double

Adjustable Mattress

Memory Foam

Latex Foam

Hybrid

By Distribution Channel

By End-user

Residential

Non-residential

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

