Population surveys shows record number of trout in the Big Lost River

The summer of 2022 marked nearly 40 years of basin wide monitoring of the trout and Mountain Whitefish populations in the Big Lost River basin. The first round of monitoring these populations began in 1986 and we have been continuing this work at the same sites into 2022. A lot has changed in addition to the numbers of fish that we encounter since the first year of monitoring. Those changes include water usage, diversions, fish passage, snow pack and precipitation, stocking rates, species introductions, harvest regulations, fish salvage, field crews, and fish sampling equipment. As a result of these changes, we also observe changes in fish distribution throughout the basin, and the number of fish that we count at our 30 standardized sampling locations. Some of the more recent changes that we have made to improve fishing include stocking Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout and translocating South Fork Snake River Rainbow Trout into the Big Lost River and its tributary streams upstream of Mackay Reservoir.