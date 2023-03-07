University of Georgia Hockey to participate in the 2023 AAU National College Hockey Championship
University of GeorgiaATHENS, GA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Georgia Hockey Team will head off to West Chester, PA this week. 32 teams will kick off the tournament with 16 games on March 9th, 10th, and 11th. 8 pools of four teams will play to move to the quarter finals on March 12th.
Led by senior team captain, Matthew Bigda, UGA heads into the Championship tournament after finishing the regular season with a 20-7-2 record. UGA will face off against Massachusetts Maritime Academy, High Point University, and St. Bonaventure University.
UGA the tournament 16th seed, tied the number one seed St. Bonaventure 1-1 earlier in the season.
UGA is a member of College Hockey South (CHS) and participates in the conference’s East Division.
UGA Hockey enters the AAU College Hockey Championship tournament with All CHS team 2nd team members, Lleyton Pool (D), Ryan Testino (G) and Matthew Bigda.
UGA Hockey matches it’s on ice success with it’s academic success. 19 members of the team were named to the CHS All Academic team
Head Coach, John Camp, will be heading back to his home state of Pennsylvania. Coach Camp, is a Sun Valley High School (Aston, PA) graduate. Coach Camp, is in his 6th season at UGA and was awarded the 2022 College Hockey South Coach of the Year.
All AAU College championship games will be played at the Ice Line Quad rinks, 700 Lawrence Drive, West Chester, PA
