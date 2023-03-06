New Rebuild Illinois online dashboard provides up-to-date look at historic capital program progress

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, March 6 - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the launch of a new webpage dedicated to keeping the public informed of the progress delivering Gov. Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced the launch of a new webpage dedicated to keeping the public informed of the progress delivering Gov. Pritzker's historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The online dashboard offers up-to-date cumulative data on accomplishments for improving roads and bridges since the 2019 passage of Rebuild Illinois.





"Rebuild Illinois is delivering lasting, positive improvements to transportation and infrastructure throughout our state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Our new dashboard is a simple, effective way to share with you details on this transformational capital program in a convenient, transparent format that's easy to understand."





On the dashboard, the public can find information on number of projects awarded, miles and bridges improved and safety improvements completed, as well as the total amount of investment that has been made possible by Rebuild Illinois. The data can be looked up annually or by each quarter of each fiscal year, showing the impact of Rebuild Illinois on roads and bridges under IDOT's jurisdiction as well as accomplishments on the local system overseen by counties, municipalities and townships.





The page will be updated on a quarterly basis, adding accomplishments as the year progresses.









The largest capital program in state history and the first in a decade, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of the state's transportation system, with $25.4 billion identified for roads and bridges, creating jobs, enhancing quality of life and promoting economic growth up and down the state.





Accomplishments through 2022 of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $9.95 billion of improvements statewide on 4,656 miles of highway, 440 bridges and 656 additional safety improvements.