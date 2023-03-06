Illinois State Museum celebrates with Gen-X Prom

ILLINOIS, March 6 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Museum (ISM) will celebrate the opening of its Growing Up X exhibition with a Gen-X Prom on Friday, March 10 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at its flagship facility in Springfield.





The Illinois State Museum invites guests to break out the hairspray and their best '80s or '90s attire. Visit the museum after hours for Gen-X Prom, a reinvented version of this high school rite of passage, including all the traditions: great music, food, keepsake photos, and prizes for best '80s and '90s attire.





"Whether you were prom queen or spent prom night playing Dungeons and Dragons at home, whether you went to prom in 1966, 1986, or 2016, this event is for you!" said ISM Curator of History Erika Holst. "We hope you'll buy tickets and join us for a truly rad night."





Tickets are $40 for ISM members and $50 for non-members and include Gen X-inspired food, non-alcoholic drinks, and sick tunes spun by local DJs. Alcoholic-beverage packages and individual beverage tickets are available for pre-purchase online or at the door.





"Buying a ticket to prom is fun with a purpose - your purchase helps the Illinois State Museum continue to put on awesome exhibits and programs," Holst said.

Gen-X Prom is an Illinois State Museum Society fundraiser. The Society, founded in 1952, is a non-profit that supports the Museum's programs, exhibitions, and research projects.

For more information, visit bit.ly/ISMGenXProm or call 217-782-7388.





