Montgomery County Council Meets on March 7 at 9 a.m. to Introduce Legislation to Establish Protections Against Rent Increases

Also on March 7: Semi-Annual Report of the Montgomery County Planning Board outlines accomplishments and current work program; proclamations recognize Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the retirement of Jane Redicker and International Women's Day

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Councilmember Gabe Albornoz and County Executive Elrich, will recognize Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The second, presented by Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Kate Stewart, will recognize the retirement of Jane Redicker.

The afternoon session will begin at 1:15 p.m. with a proclamation recognizing International Women’s Day presented by Councilmembers Balcombe, Natali Fani-González, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles and Stewart.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Legislative Session

Bill 15-23, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Anti Rent Gouging Protections

Introduction: Co-lead sponsors Councilmember Natali Fani-González, Council Vice President Friedson and Councilmembers Albornoz, Balcombe, Katz, and Luedtke will introduce Bill 15-23, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Anti-Rent Gouging Protections. The legislation would establish protections against rent increases above a threshold for certain rental units, set the base rental amount for certain rental units, and generally amend County law concerning rents and landlord-tenant relation­­s. The purpose of the legislation would be to prevent rent gouging in the County. The legislation would require the Department of Housing and Community Affairs to publish a “rent increase allowance” that would consist of eight percent of existing rent, plus the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria Area, which is published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Annual rent increases would be limited to the “rent increase allowance,” with exceptions for certain rental units.

The public hearings on Bill 15-23 will be held on March 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bill 16-23, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Rent Stabilization (The HOME Act)

Introduction: Co-lead sponsors Councilmembers Jawando and Mink will introduce Bill 16-23, Landlord-Tenant Relations – Rent Stabilization, also known as the HOME Act, which would establish an annual maximum rent increase for rental housing in Montgomery County, provide exemptions for certain buildings from rent stabilization requirements, and generally amend County law concerning rent increase, landlord-tenant relations, and taxation. Under Bill 16-23, the maximum allowance for a rent increase would be up to three percent or the rental component of the CPI percentage, whichever is lower. The increase could only occur once in a 12-month period and the landlord must provide at least a 90-day notice before increasing the rent.

The public hearings for Bill 16-23 will be held on March 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Bill 18-22, Noise Control - Leaf Removal – Amendments

Review: The Council will hold a worksession on Bill 18-22, Noise Control - Leaf Removal – Amendments. The legislation would prohibit the sale and use of combustion engine-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuums by a certain date and authorize a grant program to partially offset the cost of replacing a combustion engine-powered leaf blower or leaf vacuum with an electric leaf blower or leaf vacuum. The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee recommended enactment of Bill 18-22, as amended. Councilmembers will discuss whether to adopt additional amendments proposed by Councilmembers Albornoz and Balcombe. The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

M-NCPPC Semi-Annual Presentation to the Council

Briefing: At 2:15 p.m., the Council is expected to receive a presentation on the Semi-Annual Report of the Montgomery County Planning Board, which outlines accomplishments and current work program items of both the Parks and Planning Departments. The Semi-Annual Report to the Council typically occurs in the spring and fall each year.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, March 7, which is available on the Council website.

Public Hearings

The Council will hold the following public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

Bill 6-23, Housing - Sharing Economy Rental

Zoning Text Amendment 23-01, Accessory Residential Uses – Sharing Economy Rental

Bill 10-23, Health – Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Commission - Established

