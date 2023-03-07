Governor Cooper Delivers State of the State Address: “Our Moment to Build Enduring Prosperity is Now”

NORTH CAROLINA, March 7 - Tonight, Governor Roy Cooper delivered his fourth State of the State address. He emphasized the pivotal nature of this moment that has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity for historic investments in education, infrastructure, the economy and the workforce.

Governor Cooper underscored North Carolina’s economic success, including being named the #1 state for business in 2022. He used clean energy as just one example where North Carolina’s forward-looking approach has brought good jobs.

The Governor also touted the bipartisan accomplishments of state leaders and thanked members of both parties for their work to reach a Medicaid expansion agreement. He highlighted federal resources that have enabled North Carolina to invest more than $2 billion in connecting every house to high-speed internet and another $2 billion in updating outdated water infrastructure.

Governor Cooper announced that he will be releasing a comprehensive mental health plan in the coming days. In addition, the Governor previewed his budget that “gives teachers and principals double digit raises, it keeps the buses running, it helps kids with special needs, it keeps schools safe, it does not raise taxes and it balances the budget.”

“Time and again, overcoming adversity, our leaders had the foresight and the resolve to invest in new ideas that have revolutionized our state, impacting the generations that followed,” said Governor Cooper. “And while we stand on their shoulders, we also stand at an altogether new crossroads. One that demands we have the same clarity of purpose, the same innovation, the same determination that brought us here. Our moment to build enduring prosperity is now. And I know that North Carolina is ready.”

This was Governor Cooper’s fourth State of the State Address. Read more about the guests recognized in the Governor’s address HERE.

Read the Governor’s remarks as prepared for delivery HERE.

