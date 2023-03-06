Submit Release
Gov. Pritzker Announces New Board Appointment

ILLINOIS, March 6 - Western Illinois University Board of Trustees


Derek Wise will serve as a Member of the Western Illinois University Board of Trustees.* Derek Wise has spent his thirty-year career dedicated to public safety. In 2022, he retired from the Illinois State Police as Southern Patrol Region Commander. During his time as Commander, he supervised six different patrol districts in Southern Illinois. He was also responsible for supervising the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois (MEGSI) and South-Central Illinois Drug Task Force (SCIDTF) as Narcotics Commander. Wise held several roles including Trooper, Sergeant, Master Sergeant, Lieutenant, Zone Commander, District Commander, and Region Commander. He also has experience as an Adjunct Professor at Lindenwood University and Southern Illinois University. Wise has served as President for the Illinois Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers and was the lead instructor at the National Black State Troopers Coalition national convention. He received his associate degree from Southwestern Illinois College, Paralegal Certification and Bachelor of Arts from Webster University, and Master's Degree from Lindenwood University.


* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

