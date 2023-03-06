House Passes Doglio’s Bill to Minimize Exposure to Leaded Fuel

OLYMPIA—Leaded gas is still in use in piston engine aircraft 50 years after we banned its use for vehicles, and it is the largest source of lead in our airsheds. Over 170,000 airplanes still use leaded fuel, despite the serious consequences that lead has on the health of our children. No level of lead is considered safe.

Rep. Beth Doglio’s (D-Olympia) House Bill 1554 requires that general aviation airports have a risk reduction plan in place by 2024 and requires the Department of Health to update its blood lead testing guidance for health care providers related to children living near airports using leaded gas.

“As we work to phase out leaded aviation fuels at the federal level, we need risk reduction measures in place to protect kids and adults living near airports from these toxic fumes,” said Doglio.

Environmental justice is at the center of this bill: communities near airports that absorb the burden of aircraft pollution tend to disproportionately be low income and are often BIPOC communities.

“We understand that historically, voices of overburdened communities have been excluded from the legislative process,” said Doglio. “It is our job to connect with these communities, amplify these voices, and prioritize policy and funding to address their needs, to build a healthier, happier, safer future for all in Washington.”

House Bill 1554 passed out of the House Environment and Energy committee, chaired by Doglio, on February 14, and passed on the House floor on March 6. This bill will now advance to the Senate for further consideration.