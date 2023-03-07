David M. Corbin's 'From WTF to OMG with some LOL' book series reaches the very Top of Wall Street Best Seller List
Very tough situations happen. We know deeply that often there is a lesson embedded in the challenge. These stories exemplify and inspire to search for theirs.
We can't solve everything we face... and we can't solve anything, unless we face it, then follow it, and fix it. When we face our WTF situations, we can usually unpack an ‘OMG’ lesson of great value.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Move over ‘Making Lemonade from Lemons’… Today it about moving From WTF to OMG with some LOL!
American businessman and public speaker David M. Corbin has made waves on the Wall Street Journal Bestseller List for the fourth time, with his original concept and recently published offering From WTF to OMG with a little LOL-Unpacking Hidden Entrepreneur Lessons. (Sigma Press) Co-authored with Kerry Jacobson and other contributors, the book is a sequel to last 2022’s From WTF to OMG with a little LOL-Unpacking Hidden Life Lessons.
Both books draw from instances of personal adversity experienced by the authors, being focused on finding the hidden lessons within them, to foster professional and personal development.
The book recently reached the #2 spot on the Wall Street Journal Bestseller List, narrowly missing the standard set by the first installment to the series, which topped the list at #1 in 2022. Both books have been well-received by critics and audiences alike for their writing style and insights into mindset, outlook and success tactics.
When asked about the book, Corbin opined, “We can't solve everything we face... and we can't solve anything, unless we face it, then follow it, and fix it. When we face and follow our WTF situations, we can usually find an ‘OMG’ lesson of great value”. He added, “The intention of this book is to have the reader looking for the OMG lesson when confronted with their challenging WTF situation. Not all challenges or trauma carry such a lesson, but most do. And if we can compress the timeline between our WTF to OMG journey with this book and these stories then we are creating great value with this series of books”.
Beyond writing books and coming up with the idea of WTF to OMG serices, David M. Corbin has established a long and storied career in various industries, including as the founder of The Performance Technology Group where he met co-author Kerry Jacobson. An executive in the world of publishing, Jacobson is the world leader of book promotion to the most prestigious best seller lists.
Notably, Corbin has worked as a consultant, trainer, keynote speaker or mentor for the presidents of companies such as AT&T, American Greetings, Domino’s Pizza, Kaiser Permanente, and many more. His experience in business has earned him features in magazines such as Forbes and INC, along with on TV networks like FOX and NBC.
A man with a variety of interests and passions, Corbin has also worked as an award-winning inventor and entrepreneur. His efforts in these fields have earned titles such as “Innovator of the Year” from the Bank of America, and the International Healthcare Design Award for Innovation for the Rejuvenation Station™ relaxation kiosk and pod serving emergency department personnel nationwide.
As a public speaker, the author has given TED Talks and other speeches at numerous events, earning a colloquial title in the industry as “the Robin Williams with an MBA”. This line of work also led to Corbin’s role as host in the documentary film Pass It On, which also featured 65 names such as Evander Holyfield, Mario Lopez, and many other notable contributors.
It seems that writing has become Corbin’s latest primary passion, as his collaborations with Kerry Jacobson and other writers continue his track record for industry success. The book was well-recieved by Rob Angel, the founder of the popular party game Pictionary, who called it “A remarkable concept and great read.” With responses like these, one can only wonder when a threequel will come out of the WTF to OMG series, or whether his next endeavor will be something completely different.
