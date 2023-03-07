Get tips on growing a garden of native edibles at MDC virtual program

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some native plants that attract wildlife can also have appeal to human appetites.

People interested in growing plants that are good for habitats and good for the dinner table can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Native Plants: Planting an Edible Native Garden.” This free online program will be March 10 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190186

At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos will talk about small trees, shrubs, and flowers, that provide good habitat for local insects and wildlife, but can also furnish food for the table. Dittany, wild plum, American filbert, golden currant, and prickly pear are among the plants that will be covered.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.