WCG MAGI Announces: Early Bird Pricing Ends March 10 for WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference — 2023 East, May 21-24, 2023

WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference — 2023 East is about empowering clinical trial practitioners to ignite change in clinical trials. It provides solutions that will take clinical operations, business, and regulatory compliance to new heights.

Long considered the best value in clinical research, WCG MAGI provides attendees access to more than 45 sessions addressing the biggest challenges in clinical trials and showcasing innovation that is igniting change throughout the industry. The best value in clinical research is at its greatest value now, with Early Bird savings of $400 off registration.

Over the course of three-and-a-half-days, attendees will get best practices and actionable information, including:



WCG MAGI East is bringing back popular pre-conference sessions, including good clinical practice (GCP) training for those new to clinical research, need re-accreditation or want a thorough refresher. Participants will receive a certificate of training completion. Other pre-conference sessions address research fundamentals, dissecting clinical trial agreements and an interactive ethics session based on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Keynotes by Renowned Thought Leaders on the Main Stage

Kenneth Getz, executive director of the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development will share his thoughts on Innovation in Clinical Research: Why Does it Take Us So Long to Adopt New Solutions? Dr. Jill Fisher discusses her book Adverse Events: Race, Inequality, and the Testing of New Pharmaceuticals, followed by a book signing.

Next-Level Networking and Access

WCG MAGI is all about building lasting relationships. Throughout the event, facilitated peer-to-peer networking both in session and out will help attendees meet people from all areas of the clinical research industry. Two Executive Fireside Chat Sessions with WCG CEO Sam Srivastava and industry leaders will offer exclusive insights on the topics clinical trials practitioners care about most.

Physical Workshop Details:

WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference — 2023 East

Sunday, May 21 - Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Loews Philadelphia Hotel, Philadelphia, PA

https://wcg.swoogo.com/magi-east23

Tuition:

Physical All-Access Pass:

Early Bird: Register by March 10, 2023 — $1,295

Advance: Register by April 21, 2023 — $1,495

After April 21, 2023 — $1,695

Full access to the event includes all workshops, panel discussions, sessions, meals, and exhibit hall access.

Preconference Workshops Only Pass — $345.00

Includes access to the preconference workshops on Sunday only. Lunch is included.

Exhibit Hall Only - $125.00

Includes access to the exhibit hall only. Lunch is not included.

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/magi-east23

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About WCG MAGI Conferences:

WCG MAGI events connect clinical research professionals who share a deep commitment to ensuring the quality, compliance, and efficiency of clinical research that is needed to advance the delivery of therapies and devices that impact patient's lives. Professionals who attend WCG MAGI conferences benefit from: comprehensive programing including best-in-class training from seasoned faculty; standardization of best practices for clinical operations, business, and regulatory compliance; innovation forums; and peer-to-peer networking. Most importantly, the WCG MAGI experience strengthens collegiality in a way that ensures the growth and success of clinical research.

