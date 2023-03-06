Global Pasta Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2028 at a 2% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pasta Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pasta market size reached US$ 22.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.08% during 2022-2028.

Global Pasta Industry Trends:

On account of rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles and western influences, consumers are shifting towards easy-to-cook food items which require negligible cooking time and skills. As pasta is a convenient and healthy food product, the consumption of pasta is increasing, especially for vermicelli, fusilli and macaroni.

Apart from this, several regional and international manufacturers are introducing a wide variety of pasta in emerging and potential markets for catering to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers. They are also experimenting with different ingredients, such as carrot, spinach, beet juice and herbs, and launching innovative pasta variants including organic, vegan and gluten-free pasta to attract consumers. However, the rising popularity of low-carbohydrate diets can pose a threat to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pasta market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, raw material and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Dried Pasta

Chilled/Fresh Pasta

Canned/Preserved Pasta

Others

Currently, dried pasta represents the leading product type, owing to its affordable price, longer shelf-life and convenience offered during cooking as well as storing.

Breakup by Raw Material:

Durum Wheat Semolina

Wheat

Mix

Barley

Rice

Maize

Others

At present, durum wheat semolina accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Discounters

Independent Small Groceries

Online Stores

Others

Supermarkets represent the dominant segment as they offer ample shelf space and a wide range of products from different bands. This provides convenience to consumers in terms of selecting a product from a single place.

Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the market on account of strong demand for organic and healthier variants of pasta.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has been analyzed along with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the leading players are:

Barilla Holding

Grupo Ebro Puleva

Nestle

De Cecco

Makfa

