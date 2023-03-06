A Story of Compassion, Love and Dedication by Matthew and Sandra Lee Clark

This is not the first time a man has gone to war over the woman he loves and it won’t be the last. But, this is a different type of war and this is a different type of love story. This book is the story of the compassion, love, and dedication of Matthew Clark for his wife, Sandra Lee Clark. The couple was always in love, and Sandra wanted to retire when the time was right. They had both planned the life they wanted after they were no longer obliged to work. The time came, and in 2017 they started the process of buying their dream home in North Carolina, a beautiful place they always spent their vacations.

Everything was perfect for the two until a code blue alarm in the hospital emergency room changed everything. On a night that she was experiencing considerable pain, Matthew took her to the emergency room where Sandra was diagnosed with stage-4 cancer. Furthermore, during the exploratory colonoscopy in the emergency room, Sandra’s intestinal wall was punctured and sepsis ensued. Matthew and Sandra’s trip to the emergency room for a routine diagnostic procedure turned into Sandra fighting for life for 65 days. Suddenly, the couple’s hopeful future of exploring nature turned into prayers for surviving the trip to the hospital.

The rest of their story is both beautiful and heart-shattering. Caretaking is a demanding and all-encompassing commitment of time and resources, draining the family financially and emotionally. At the end of the prolonged battle, the Clark family is now facing insurmountable debt that accumulated over the years of care. By purchasing this book, Matt shares their story so you will benefit from their beautiful experience and help sustain the legacy of Sandra Lee.

Book Name: Rivers to Cross and Hills to Climb: A tragic story of Love, Life and Adventure with one of the strongest, most courageous women in the world. My wife.

Author Name: Matthew and Sandra Lee Clark



ISBN Number: 979-8378580804



