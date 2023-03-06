Government of Canada opens applications for federal programs under Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced that applications are now being accepted for federal programs under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) that will go into effect on April 1, 2023. Federal, provincial and territorial governments are investing a record $3.5 billion in the new five-year agreement to position the sector for continued success as a global leader in agriculture that is environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable.

The federal programs, which include AgriAssurance, AgriCompetitiveness, AgriDiversity, AgriInnovate, AgriMarketing and AgriScience, are currently delivered through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership and are being renewed for five years to support key priority areas, including:

strengthening the sector's ability to grow by focusing on technological advances, attracting a new generation of farmers and creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce;

accelerating the development and adoption of research and innovation in both primary agriculture and value-added processing;

advancing measurable action on climate change and the environment, including a reduction of 3-5 MT in greenhouse gas emissions;

in greenhouse gas emissions; expanding markets for Canadian exports through global business development and trade promotion, supported by a stronger and more resilient supply chain, with a goal of increasing exports to $95 billion and overall industry sales to $250 billion by 2028;

and overall industry sales to by 2028; establishing even greater trust in the sector by developing and enhancing quality and safety assurance systems.

The six federal programs are part of a $1 billion investment that also includes support for trade policy and market access, market development, market information and regulations, sector engagement tables, and foundational science led by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

In addition to these programs, the Sustainable CAP includes $2.5 billion in cost-shared programming that will be delivered by provincial and territorial governments. Bilateral agreements between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments are in the process of being finalized.

The Sustainable CAP will enable agriculture to be an innovative, productive and internationally competitive sector that can continue to feed Canada and a growing global population at a time when rising costs and global food security are significant concerns.

Quote

"The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership includes a suite of programs that will allow our producers and processors to remain competitive and profitable while reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the sector. By opening applications for federal programs today, we are ensuring that there will be no interruption in funding between the old and the new partnership."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The Sustainable CAP was developed in consultation with a broad group of stakeholders from across Canada .

. Cost-shared funding for programs delivered by provinces and territories has been increased by $500 million to $2.5 billion , up 25% from the current Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

to , up 25% from the current Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Details and applications for federal programs are now available online for AgriAssurance, AgriCompetitiveness, AgriDiversity, AgriInnovate, AgriMarketing and AgriScience at agriculture.canada.ca/sustainable-cap.

The agriculture and agri-food value chain continues to be an economic engine driving Canada's economy, contributing nearly $135 billion of national GDP, and responsible for more than 2 million jobs (1 in 9 jobs) in Canada.

economy, contributing nearly of national GDP, and responsible for more than 2 million jobs (1 in 9 jobs) in Canada. Exports of agriculture, agri-food, fish and seafood products grew to $92.6 billion in 2022, compared to $82.4 billion in 2021.

Associated Link

Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Backgrounder

Federal programs under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership

The five-year, $3.5 billion Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership includes six federally funded national programs to help drive growth and sustainability in the Canadian agriculture and agri-food industry. The programming includes:

AgriAssurance Program ($64.05 million over five years)

Consumer trust in Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector is critical to ensuring the competitiveness of the sector, both internationally and domestically. The objective of the AgriAssurance Program is to foster this trust by helping the industry develop and adopt systems, standards and tools to make credible, meaningful and verifiable claims about the health, safety and quality of Canadian agricultural and agri-food products and how they are produced or manufactured.

For program details and applications, go to: AgriAssurance: National Industry Associations; Agri-Industry: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

AgriCompetitiveness Program ($25.72 million over five years)

In an increasingly crowded marketplace, those involved in Canadian agriculture and agri-food continually need to improve their competitive advantages. The AgriCompetitiveness Program supports industry activities to identify best practices and build sector capacity, to improve farm business management and farm safety tools and information, and to promote awareness of agriculture.

For program details and applications, go to: AgriCompetitiveness

AgriDiversity ($5 million over five years)

Diversity and inclusion are key to creating a Canadian agricultural economy that works for everyone. The AgriDiversity program supports under-represented and marginalized groups, including Indigenous Peoples, to increase their capacity to take on a greater leadership role in the sector and build entrepreneurial capacity and business skills.

For program details and applications, go to: AgriDiversity

AgriMarketing ($129.97 million over five years)

Nearly half of Canada's food production is exported, making Canada the 5th largest exporter of agriculture and agri-food products in the world. With trade playing such a vital role, the objective of the AgriMarketing Program is to help the agriculture and agri-food industry promote and market its products to consumers in Canada and around the world.

For program details and applications, go to: AgriMarketing

AgriScience ($324.77 million over five years)

Science continues to drive innovations that help Canadian food and agricultural producers to better manage risks (including from climate change), increase their competiveness, protect the environment and develop new products and markets. The objective of the AgriScience Program is to accelerate the pace of innovation by funding and supporting pre-commercialization science and research for the benefit of the agriculture and agri-food sector and Canadians.

For program details and applications, go to: AgriScience Clusters; AgriScience Projects

AgriInnovate ($95.4 million over 5 years)

To remain competitive and successful, Canadian agriculture and agri-food must continue to be on the leading edge of technology and innovation. The AgriInnovate Program supports projects that accelerate the commercialization, demonstration and adoption of innovative technologies and processes that improve the competitiveness and sustainability of the sector.

For program details and applications, go to: AgriInnovate

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada