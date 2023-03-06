Attorney General Moody Secures Thousands of New Jobs and Additional Flights for Florida

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am proud to take action to bring thousands of airline jobs to Florida communities, while also ensuring that Florida will see an unprecedented increase in affordable flights and airline capacity to support our growing economy.”

Following the completed merger between JetBlue and Spirit, the merged company must increase its seat capacity by at least 50% in both Fort Lauderdale and Orlando and must also increase its aggregate seat capacity at all other Florida airports in which JetBlue or Spirit currently operate by at least 50%.

These commitments will bring hundreds of new daily flights to Florida, additional frequencies in over 35 markets, and service to nearly 50 new markets that are not currently served by either JetBlue or Spirit.

Additionally, Attorney General Moody secured employment commitments from JetBlue that will bring at least 1,000 new jobs to South Florida, at least 500 new jobs to the Orlando region, and at least 500 new jobs to support JetBlue’s expanded operations at airports throughout Florida. JetBlue will extend its “no furlough” policy for Florida employees by five years and will provide increased compensation to former Spirit employees.

The merged company will also maintain all Florida facilities currently in use by either JetBlue or Spirit, including Spirit’s planned future headquarters in Dania Beach, at their current or planned employment levels or greater for at least five years following the merger.

JetBlue’s commitments to Florida are enforceable by the Florida Attorney General's Office and, if they are breached, are subject to up to $80 million in penalties and other relief available under the laws of the State of Florida. The announcement follows a