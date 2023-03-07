Dogus Balbay teams up with VCBC to develop and bring great tasting coffee to Turkey and other regions around the globe
Dogus Balbay teams up with Vantera Coffee Bean Company to develop and bring great tasting coffees to Turkey and other regions around the globe
Doğuş Balbay, one of the most loved team captains of Turkey’s sports history, meets and falls in love with high quality Ethiopian green coffee during his educational and professional years in the USA. By means of his collaboration with coffee producers Vantera Coffee Bean Company, he brings this unique taste to his homeland under the label, Captain Coffee.
Balbay, known for his defense prowess, Turkish and Euro Leagues and Cup championships, Turkish Presidential Cup MVP Award and multi-champion of BSL All-Star Slam Dunk Contests as a point guard on Turkey’s national basketball team, attaches a great deal of importance in strong community support and fairness. Captain Coffee is also a Fair Trade certified coffee, which directly supports a better life for farming families through fair prices paid for their coffee beans, community economic development programs or projects and environmental guardianship.
The premium quality Ethiopian coffee that’s made from uniquely flavored beans, come from socially and environmentally responsible farms.
FAIR TRADE CERTIFIED COFFEE SUPPORTS A BETTER LIFE THROUGH FAIR PRICES PAID TO FARMERS
ABOUT VANTERA COFFEE BEAN COMPANY
Vantera Coffee Bean Company (VCBC), a USA and Ethiopia based single source provider, has the access, expertise and wherewithal to provide world-class coffee products and services to any appropriate business around the globe.
VCBC, a Black American, Black Africa and Ethiopian owned company, can scale to accommodate approved contracts or purchase orders for up to one billion US dollars over 24 months. Vantera ensures 100% responsible practices and sustainability at the core of every facet of its coffee and product business. Vantera helps growers use sustainable farming methods at origin through the company’s direct and long-term relationships, investments on the ground, and expertise.
100% RESPONSIBLE PRACTICES AND SUSTAINABILITY
VCBC has supply chain partners and managers at every farm region, process facility and packing station.
CORPORATE CULTURE OF SUSTAINABLE HEALTHY CLEAN COFFEE
From crop to cup, VCBC created a process that helps to ensure sustainable, healthy, and clean coffee. Captain Coffee is toxin-free, pesticide-free and cruelty-free. The coffee beans, which are carefully selected, grow in farms where workers are treated equally and paid fairly.
CORE VALUES ARE ALSO SHARED BY VANTERA AND DOGUS BALBAY
Vantera’s core values are also shared by Doğuş Balbay, whose GENUINE COMMITMENT is to deal with high quality arabica green coffee beans, and as such, the company has a vested interest in the wellbeing of the farmers. VCBC also has a social, ethical, moral, paternal, maternal, and ancestral obligation to support its farms and workers.
Vantera has a special affinity to the women workers and intends to further develop a program that enriches, grows and protects the lives, future, education, health and net worth for women and their children. This initiative launched in Ethiopia early February 2022.
For more information about Vantera Coffee Bean Company, kindly visit htts://vanteracoffeebeancompany.com/
