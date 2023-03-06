Submit Release
Wish to Participate in Loop Capital Markets 2023 Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that its management team plans to participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2023 Virtual Investor Conference on Monday, March 13, 2023.

  • Event: Loop Capital Markets 2023 Virtual Investor Conference
  • Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
  • Participation: One-and-one meetings only

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a virtual meeting should contact their sales representative at Loop Capital Markets.

About Wish
Wish brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to merchants all over the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Investor contact:
Ralph Fong, Wish
ir@wish.com

Media contact:
Carys Comerford-Green, Wish
press@wish.com


Primary Logo

