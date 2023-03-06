Government Increasing Funding to File Hills First Nations Police Service

CANADA, March 6 - Released on March 6, 2023

Today government is increasing the province's funding commitment to the File Hills First Nations Police Service by approximately $357,000, increasing Saskatchewan's total contribution under its current nine-year funding agreement with the Service to $12.8 million.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to partner with the File Hills First Nations Police Service and support them through this ongoing funding agreement," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "The File Hills First Nations Police Service is an excellent example of how government and First Nations can work together to provide proactive, culturally-sensitive policing."

The changes to the agreement, which are effective retroactively from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2028, will see the File Hills First Nations Police Service receive approximately $40,000 in additional annual funding until the agreement concludes.

This increase honours the province's cost-sharing agreement with the File Hills First Nations and the federal government. Under the agreement, the province provides 48 per cent of the service's funding and the federal government provides 52 per cent. Federal funding to self-administered police services was increased in the 2021-22 federal budget.

The File Hills First Nations Police Service was established in 2002 and became a fully self-administered First Nations police service in May of 2007. It consists of 10 police officers and four special constables who provide police services to Carry the Kettle First Nation, Little Black Bear First Nation, Okanese First Nation, Peepeekisis First Nation and Star Blanket Cree Nation.

The service has police jurisdiction over a total area of approximately 450 square kilometres.

