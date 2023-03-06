Intrusion, Inc. Announces a Reseller Agreement with Netgate

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Intrusion Inc. INTZ, a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today a reseller agreement with Netgate® - the provider of pfSense® Plus family of firewall products. The agreement allows Intrusion to sell the Netgate pfSense Plus firewall and Intrusion Shield as a package.

"pfSense Plus software is the world's most trusted firewall and has garnered the respect and adoration of users worldwide - installed well over seven million times," said Jamie Thompson of Netgate. "The combination of pfSense Plus and Intrusion Shield will give customers new valuable options for enhancing their cybersecurity."

"pfSense Plus is trusted by individuals, businesses, and governments all over the world. The combination of Intrusion Shield and a well-known and highly respected best-of-breed product like pfSense Plus is an exciting entry into the cybersecurity marketplace," said CEO of Intrusion, Tony Scott. Mr. Scott further added, "Customer awareness of pfSense is already very high, and we think this combination will be welcomed by new customers as well as the installed base."

About Netgate

Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world's leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company's open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking - capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working exclusively with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield is designed to allow businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known malicious or unknown connections from both entering or exiting a network to help protect against Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network can elevate an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our expectations for positive results from our recent sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives, which statements reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the risk that our recent sales, marketing, and strategic efforts will not result in increased product awareness or sales of our Intrusion Shield. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, the risk that this financing fails to provide the needed capital for the Company to execute its current business strategies, the Company does not achieve the anticipated results from its current sales, marketing, operational, and product development initiatives, as well as risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

IR Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Sam Cohen

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

Media Contact:

LaunchTech Communications

Sara Knott

sknott@golaunchtech.com

540-764-0043

SOURCE: Intrusion, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: