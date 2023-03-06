Growth Opportunities in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine 2022

DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers few interesting innovations in gene editing technologies and recent advances such as base editing, prime editing which are being applied to develop therapeutics across multiple indications. In addition, innovations in biomanufacturing including novel plant-based production platform and recombinant proteins for separation of biologics has been discussed. Advances in precision diagnostics for infectious disease management has been captured.

The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.

The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Innovations in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, and Precision Medicine

Broadly Applicable Prime Editing for Precise and Efficient Gene Editing Applications

Prime Medicines - Value Proposition

Prime Medicines - Investor Dashboard

Dual gRNA Based CRISPR Enabling Large Viral Genome Deletions as a Potential Curative Antiviral Therapy

Excision - Value Proposition

Excision - Investor Dashboard

CRISPR-Engineered Bacteriophages for Targeted Antibacterial Therapy

Locus Biosciences - Value Proposition

Locus Biosciences - Investor Dashboard

Broadly Applicable CRISPR-Cas Gene Editing Platform with Improved Delivery

ToolGen - Value Proposition

ToolGen - Investor Dashboard

Machine Learning Enabled Drug Discovery to Develop Precision Medicines for Treating Immuno-oncology and Inflammatory Diseases

Value Proposition of Odyssey Therapeutics

Odyssey Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard

Highly Efficient Base Editing Approach to Treat Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc.'s Value Proposition

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. - Investor Dashboard

ML-based Algorithm Based Precision Diagnostics to Guide Sepsis Management

Prenosis's Value Proposition

Prenosis - Investor Dashboard

Organ-on-chip with Microfluidics Channel Simulating Human Body Circulation

Value Proposition of Bi/ond

Bi/ond - Investor Dashboard

Cloud-based Software to reduce Defective Interfering Particles (DIPs) during the Vaccine manufacturing process

OVO Biomanufacturing - Value Proposition

OVO Biomanufacturing - Investor Dashboard

All-in-human Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform for CNS Drug Discovery

Verge Genomics - Value Proposition Verge

Verge Genomics - Investor Dashboard

Scalable and Cost-effective Purification of Biologics using Recyclable Recombinant Proteins as an Alternative to Chromatography

Isolere Bio - Value Proposition

Isolere Bio - Investor Dashboard

Plant Molecular Farming to Express Growth Factors and Cytokines for Next-generation therapies

Core Biogenesis - Value Proposition

Core Biogenesis - Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

3. Appendix

Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bi/ond

Core Biogenesis

Excision

Isolere Bio

Locus Biosciences

Odyssey Therapeutics

OVO Biomanufacturing

Prenosis

Prime Medicines

ToolGen

Verge Genomics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc.



