Growth Opportunities in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine 2022
DUBLIN, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, Drug Discovery and Precision Medicine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) covers few interesting innovations in gene editing technologies and recent advances such as base editing, prime editing which are being applied to develop therapeutics across multiple indications. In addition, innovations in biomanufacturing including novel plant-based production platform and recombinant proteins for separation of biologics has been discussed. Advances in precision diagnostics for infectious disease management has been captured.
The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.
The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Innovations in Gene Editing Technologies, Advanced Biomanufacturing, and Precision Medicine
- Broadly Applicable Prime Editing for Precise and Efficient Gene Editing Applications
- Prime Medicines - Value Proposition
- Prime Medicines - Investor Dashboard
- Dual gRNA Based CRISPR Enabling Large Viral Genome Deletions as a Potential Curative Antiviral Therapy
- Excision - Value Proposition
- Excision - Investor Dashboard
- CRISPR-Engineered Bacteriophages for Targeted Antibacterial Therapy
- Locus Biosciences - Value Proposition
- Locus Biosciences - Investor Dashboard
- Broadly Applicable CRISPR-Cas Gene Editing Platform with Improved Delivery
- ToolGen - Value Proposition
- ToolGen - Investor Dashboard
- Machine Learning Enabled Drug Discovery to Develop Precision Medicines for Treating Immuno-oncology and Inflammatory Diseases
- Value Proposition of Odyssey Therapeutics
- Odyssey Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard
- Highly Efficient Base Editing Approach to Treat Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc.'s Value Proposition
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. - Investor Dashboard
- ML-based Algorithm Based Precision Diagnostics to Guide Sepsis Management
- Prenosis's Value Proposition
- Prenosis - Investor Dashboard
- Organ-on-chip with Microfluidics Channel Simulating Human Body Circulation
- Value Proposition of Bi/ond
- Bi/ond - Investor Dashboard
- Cloud-based Software to reduce Defective Interfering Particles (DIPs) during the Vaccine manufacturing process
- OVO Biomanufacturing - Value Proposition
- OVO Biomanufacturing - Investor Dashboard
- All-in-human Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform for CNS Drug Discovery
- Verge Genomics - Value Proposition Verge
- Verge Genomics - Investor Dashboard
- Scalable and Cost-effective Purification of Biologics using Recyclable Recombinant Proteins as an Alternative to Chromatography
- Isolere Bio - Value Proposition
- Isolere Bio - Investor Dashboard
- Plant Molecular Farming to Express Growth Factors and Cytokines for Next-generation therapies
- Core Biogenesis - Value Proposition
- Core Biogenesis - Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
3. Appendix
- Criteria for Rating of Innovations - Explanation
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Bi/ond
- Core Biogenesis
- Excision
- Isolere Bio
- Locus Biosciences
- Odyssey Therapeutics
- OVO Biomanufacturing
- Prenosis
- Prime Medicines
- ToolGen
- Verge Genomics
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
