Meet with the EPC GaN Experts at APEC 2023 to See the Latest Generation Power Semiconductors
EPC’s GaN Experts will be available during APEC, showcasing the latest generation of GaN FETs and ICs in a wide variety of real-world applicationsEL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC, the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride FETs and ICs,will be delivering multiple technical presentations at the premier power electronics conference; the IEEE Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC 2023) in Orlando from March 19th through the 23rd (see detailed schedule below). In addition, the company will demonstrate it’s latest generation of eGaN® FETs and ICs in applications ranging from high-power density computing, eMobility, robotics, solar power, battery charging, and more in booth # 732 in the Orange County Convention Center. Stop by to see the ‘Wall of GaN’ – the broadest portfolio of GaN power semiconductors in the market available for off-the-shelf delivery.
Attendees interested in meeting with EPC applications experts during the event can schedule sessions in the EPC booth for a private meeting. Meeting requests can be submitted at calendly.com/epcc/apec2023
Technical Presentations Featuring GaN FETs and Integrated Circuits by EPC Experts:
Tuesday, March 21st
Using Test to Fail Methodology to Accurately Predict How Enhancement Mode GaN Devices Can Last More than 25 Years in Solar Applications
Presenter: Shengke Zhang, Ph.D.
Schedule: 9:20 am – 9:45 am
Wednesday, March 22nd
Power Steering Application Using eGaN® Integrated Circuit
Presenter: Marco Palma
Schedule: 8:30 am – 8:55 am
Exhibitor Seminar: GaN Roadmap Update
Presenter: Alex Lidow, Ph.D.
Schedule: 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm
Thursday, March 23rd
Dead Time Reduction Strategy for GaN-Based Low-Voltage Inverter in Motor Drive System
Presenter: Vincenzo Barba, Politecnico di Tornio
Student Job Fair – Tuesday, March 21st 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Meet with EPC’s GaN experts at the first ever APEC student job fair in Hall W3 to discover career opportunities at EPC. Join our team of talented engineers turning ideas into disruptive new products!
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. GaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites
Visit our website: www.epc-co.com
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
