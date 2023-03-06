THE UNTOLD STORY OF INDIAN ANNIE’S BRAVERY AMIDST THE TRIBULATIONS
Sally Avery Bermanzohn narrates a historical fiction that depicts the lives of Indians who were forcefully removed in the 18th centuryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1830, the Indian Removal Act was established by Andrew Jackson. This act drew fear and chaos amongst the Indians living in America, specifically in the east of Mississippi. To avoid any further complications, the majority of the Chickasaws, one of the tribes, abandoned their homelands and resided in Oklahoma later on.
It was different for Annie and her family. Giving up their ancestral lands felt like forgetting their culture, roots, and lives. Instead, Annie and her family sought shelter in the hidden mountains of Alabama, called Freedom Hills. Indian Annie was more than just a Chickasaw. She was a grandmother, the main storyteller of her village and she taught children the history of their tribe, Indian culture, and lifelong lessons. Despite the odds, Annie’s family carved out a new way of life. This is the story of a family who resisted, survived, and stood their ground.
Phil Bolos, an Amazon customer, leaves a review and says “This book is very well crafted and does an excellent job of showing the time period as well as the culture of those who were impacted most by the Removal Act. Fans of historical fiction will enjoy the setting, the characters, and the events that unfold.”
A masterpiece by author Sally Avery Bermanzohn! Indian Annie: A Grandmother's Story is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
