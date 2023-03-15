A New Website is Changing the Way People Think about Art with the help of AI
Meet AiModernArt: AI-Generated Paintings Rekindling the Works of Past Modern Artists
Capturing the essence of an artist is essential to be able to generate new paintings. We do so by outlining his colours, technique, composition, this way we can truly understand its artistic practice”MILAN, ITALY, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiModernArt is a website with the mission of revitalising art from the past in new forms through the help of Artificial Intelligence. By using advanced deep learning models, the company is able to create stunning digital paintings that are then printed and shipped by meticulously chosen manufacturers across the country ensuring the highest canvas and print quality.
But it is not just about making beautiful art affordable, it is also about researching the artists past, through a detailed analysis of their style.
For its future, AiModernArt has many ideas, such as completing famous unfinished works by artists no longer alive.
AiModernArt has revitalised works by Matisse, Hokusai, Renoir, Hopper, Dalí, Monet, and many more, defining a new way of generating art. The company’s goal is also to deliver art to as many people as possible. It does so by selling their products at the lowest price while maintaining very high standards.
ABOUT AI ART
AI-generated art, or A.I. art, is a new and exciting field that uses artificial intelligence to help creating and designing unique and innovative works of art.
Thanks to the numerous powerful algorithms recently unveiled by scientists and AI companies, such as DALL-E or Stable Diffusion, the topic of Artificial Intelligence has seen an unprecedented buzz among everyone (not only computer enthusiast or tech people) because of its exciting and yet frightening implications
However, to ensure that AI art gains a stable diffusion, it is important to establish guidelines for its creation and promotion. This will help to ensure that AI art is respected and valued as a legitimate form of artistic expression.
ABOUT AIMODERNART.COM
AiModernArt.com is a new website selling AI-generated canvases embracing the essence of some of the most famous modern artists. From the art e-commerce you can buy paintings in multiple sizes and get them shipped world-wide. A preview of some of the works they sell is available on their instagram page.
