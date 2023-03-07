SAASTEPS and MagicRobot Join Forces to Supercharge and Accelerate their Customers’ Revenue and Growth
SAASTEPS & MagicRobot, both 100% Native to the Salesforce platform, partner to create the most cost-effective, Marketing and Sales Acceleration solution suite.
Collaboration done Symbiotically is the Ultimate Harmony”BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAASTEPS is excited to announce their latest customer and partnership with MagicRobot, a match that promises to revolutionize the way businesses approach their marketing and sales efforts—all natively within Salesforce. With this new collaboration, SAASTEPS and MagicRobot’s customers can now streamline their marketing and sales operations within a single platform.
— - The SAASTEPS Way
The partnership combines MagicRobot's Revenue Attribution, Data Analytics, and Automation Solutions with SAASTEPS' Revenue Acceleration Management solution suite, giving customers access to a comprehensive suite of solutions. The combined offering is unmatched in the market, providing dynamic insights into customer behavior from the moment they start engaging with a brand, and enabling companies to respond quickly and effectively to new opportunities. This makes it easier for businesses to target the right prospects at the right time with the right message.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with SAASTEPS in order to provide our customers with an impressive range of functionality when it comes to optimizing their sales and marketing efforts within Salesforce,” said MagicRobot CEO George Tierney. “By leveraging the power of both platforms together we can empower our customers to exceed their sales goals with previously unattainable pipeline influence data, maximize marketing ROI by fine tuning the campaign mix to increase deal velocity and reduce customer acquisition costs and boost sales-enablement by arming growth, marketing, and revenue management teams with detailed impact data they simply did not have before -- all while increasing capital efficiencies with one unified, highly automated 'supercharged' tech stack inside Salesforce."
The integration of both platforms delivers a number of advantages for companies that use Salesforce as their primary CRM system. For instance, users can access lead scoring data directly from Salesforce dashboards and reports without having to switch between systems or applications. Furthermore, they will be able to view comprehensive visualizations of their customer journey in real-time, so they can quickly identify areas where improvements can be made in terms of customer engagement or process optimization.
“Our partnership with SAASTEPS is an important step forward in our mission to help businesses achieve maximum efficiency in their operations,” said MagicRobot CIO, Dave Vacanti. “We believe that this collaboration will bring tremendous value to our joint customers, as they can now access both our powerful native Salesforce capabilities as one single platform.”
MagicRobot’s solutions enable users to build highly automated business intelligence workloads based on customer behavior data gathered from across all channels that are currently hidden inside Salesforce and are also disparate and siloed inside third party systems forming complete, trusted, and detailed reporting. For example, businesses can track and measure how leads interact with sales and marketing campaigns and the influence they have on the buyer’s journey in real-time, enabling them to quickly make adjustments to ensure positive lead-to-close outcomes.
"We are excited about this new partnership with MagicRobot," said SAASTEPS CEO Tim Beck. "We can now offer our customers an even more comprehensive suite of solutions. Combining our Revenue Acceleration Management suite with MagicRobot's powerful marketing and sales operation capabilities, allows us to bring our customers a complete package of solutions that will help them generate more leads, close deals faster, and increase their overall sales performance – all within one unified platform Salesforce.com.
With this new partnership in place, SAASTEPS and MagicRobot is now able to offer its customers the most comprehensive suite of marketing and sales solutions suite available on the market today. By leveraging both SAASTEPS' Revenue Acceleration Suite and MagicRobot's dynamic insights into customer behaviors, businesses will be rewarded with enhanced marketing and sales operations that enable them to accelerate their revenue in record time!
One Platform. One Administrator. Seamlessly Integrated. Standardized.
About MagicRobot:
MagicRobot® is a business intelligence, analytics, and automation technology company that offers 100% Salesforce native applications. Its MagicAttribution™ solution helps businesses unlock their full potential and accelerate growth by delivering powerful analytics and automated workflows to empower customers to work more efficiently, view deal velocity, increase conversion rates, and find capital efficiencies. MagicOS™ is an advanced operating system that installs inside Salesforce and is designed for use by admins, developers, and systems integrators to easily solve a wide breadth of challenges allowing them to create their ‘dream’ Salesforce Org.
To learn more about MagicRobot visit them here: magicrobot.com
About SAASTEPS:
SAASTEPS® provides software solutions for end-to-end revenue management, including eCommerce, SAASPAY™ payment processing, CPQ, subscriptions, billing and invoicing, and renewals management. SAASTEPS is a 100% native on the Salesforce platform – the #1 trusted CRM platform for businesses.
To learn more about SAASTEPS visit them here: saasteps.com
Justin Ou
SAASTEPS
+1 650-759-0508
justin.ou@saasteps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
SPQ (Subscription, Price, Quote)