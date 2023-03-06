Guidewire Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Guidewire GWRE today announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2023.

"We are thrilled with our second quarter results. We closed eight cloud transactions and improved operating efficiency, resulting in strong top-line growth and improved subscription and support gross margins," said Mike Rosenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, Guidewire. "Continued progress on our cloud platform enabled us to exceed the top end of our guidance range for revenue, ARR, and profitability."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $232.6 million, an increase of 14% from the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. Subscription and support revenue was $105.8 million, an increase of 25%; services revenue was $53.7 million, an increase of 6%; and license revenue was $73.1 million, an increase of 5%.

As of January 31, 2023, annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $707 million, compared to $664 million as of July 31, 2022. ARR results for interim quarterly periods in fiscal year 2023 are based on actual currency rates at the end of fiscal year 2022, held constant throughout the year.

Profitability

GAAP loss from operations was $23.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $39.5 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $15.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $3.0 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022.

GAAP net loss was $9.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $40.7 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. GAAP net loss per share was $0.11, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.1 million, compared to $0.49 for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.4 million.

Non-GAAP net loss was $17.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared with $4.8 million for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.21, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 82.1 million, compared to $0.06 for the same quarter in fiscal year 2022, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 83.4 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company had $870.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments at January 31, 2023, compared to $1.2 billion at July 31, 2022. The Company used $86.2 million in cash from operations during the six months ended January 31, 2023.

In September 2022, the Company authorized a $400 million share repurchase program. As part of this program, the Company entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") to repurchase an aggregate of $200 million of Guidewire's outstanding shares of common stock. Under the terms of the ASR, which was finalized in February 2023, the Company received a share delivery of 2,581,478 shares of common stock in September 2022 and of 648,001 shares of common stock in February 2023, representing total shares repurchased of 3,229,479 at an average price of $61.93 per share. As of January 31, 2023, $200 million remains under the September 2022 authorized and approved share repurchase program.

Business Outlook

Guidewire is issuing the following outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 based on current expectations:

ARR between $715 million and $720 million

Total revenue between $211 million and $216 million

Operating income (loss) between $(64) million and $(59) million

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(20) million and $(16) million

Guidewire is issuing the following updated outlook for fiscal year 2023 based on current expectations:

ARR between $745 million and $760 million

Total revenue between $894 million and $904 million

Operating income (loss) between $(175) million and $(164) million

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) between $(17) million and $(7) million

Operating cash flow between $50 million and $80 million

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP tax provision (benefit), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP income (loss) from operations exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and acquisition consideration holdback. Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP tax provision (benefit), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share also exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, changes in fair value of our strategic investments, and the related tax effects of the non-GAAP adjustments. Free cash flow consists of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. These non-GAAP measures enable us to analyze our financial performance without the effects of certain non-cash items such as amortization, stock-based compensation, and changes in fair value of strategic investments.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is used to quantify the annualized recurring value outlined in active customer contracts at the end of a reporting period. ARR includes the annualized recurring value of term licenses, subscription agreements, support contracts, and hosting agreements based on customer contracts, which may not be the same as the timing and amount of revenue recognized. All components of the licensing and other arrangements that are not expected to recur (primarily perpetual licenses and professional services) are excluded. In some arrangements with multiple performance obligations, a portion of recurring license and support or subscription contract value is allocated to services revenue for revenue recognition purposes, but does not get allocated for purposes of calculating ARR. This revenue allocation only impacts the initial term of the contract. This means that as we increase arrangements with multiple performance obligations that include services at discounted rates, more of the total contract value will be recognized as services revenue, but our reported ARR amount will not be impacted. During the six months ended January 31, 2023, the recurring license and support or subscription contract value recognized as services revenue was $19.7 million.

Guidewire believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Guidewire's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures and other metrics to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Guidewire urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including the financial tables at the end of this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and our future business momentum regarding our cloud sales, platform efficiency, product innovation and cloud migration, and our associated cloud leadership, vision and strategy. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Guidewire's control. Guidewire's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Guidewire's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: quarterly and annual operating results may fluctuate more than expected; seasonal and other variations related to our customer agreements and related revenue recognition may cause significant fluctuations in our results of operations, ARR, and cash flows; our reliance on sales to and renewals from a relatively small number of large customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to successfully manage any changes to our business model, including the transition of our products to cloud offerings and the costs related to cloud operations and security; recent global events (including, without limitation, the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, inflation higher than we have seen in decades, and supply chain issues) and their impact on our employees and our business and the businesses of our customers, system integrator ("SI") partners, and vendors; data security breaches of our cloud-based services or products or unauthorized access to our customers' data, particularly in connection with our transition to a hybrid in-person and remote workforce; our competitive environment and changes thereto; our services revenue produces lower gross margins than our license, subscription and support revenue; our product development and sales cycles are lengthy and may be affected by factors outside of our control; the impact of new regulations and laws, including tax laws and accounting standards; assertions by third parties that we violate their intellectual property rights; weakened global economic conditions may adversely affect the P&C insurance industry, including the rate of information technology spending; general political or destabilizing events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; our ability to sell our products is highly dependent on the quality of our professional services and SI partners; the risk of losing key employees; the challenges of international operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; and other risks and uncertainties. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Guidewire's views as of the date of this press release. Guidewire anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Guidewire undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guidewire's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) January 31,

2023 July 31,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,899 $ 606,303 Short-term investments 439,833 369,865 Accounts receivable, net 127,627 143,797 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 100,313 71,515 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,591 61,223 Total current assets 1,006,263 1,252,703 Long-term investments 155,306 187,507 Unbilled accounts receivable, net 14,576 13,914 Property and equipment, net 78,544 80,740 Operating lease assets 85,479 90,287 Intangible assets, net 17,207 21,361 Goodwill 372,214 372,192 Deferred tax assets, net 218,308 191,461 Other assets 56,050 56,732 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,003,947 $ 2,266,897 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 38,025 $ 40,440 Accrued employee compensation 58,064 90,962 Deferred revenue, net 145,963 170,776 Other current liabilities 33,157 35,340 Total current liabilities 275,209 337,518 Lease liabilities 99,045 105,123 Convertible senior notes, net 396,316 358,216 Deferred revenue, net 6,022 7,500 Other liabilities 7,183 6,883 Total liabilities 783,775 815,240 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,719,020 1,755,476 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,061 ) (19,845 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (482,795 ) (283,982 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,220,172 1,451,657 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,003,947 $ 2,266,897

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended January

31, Six Months Ended January

31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription and support $ 105,754 $ 84,297 $ 204,822 $ 163,287 License 73,115 69,798 114,067 109,951 Services 53,742 50,538 109,004 97,329 Total revenue 232,611 204,633 427,893 370,567 Cost of revenue(1): Subscription and support 48,924 48,276 104,615 96,326 License 1,845 2,254 3,718 4,593 Services 58,379 51,912 123,945 99,063 Total cost of revenue 109,148 102,442 232,278 199,982 Gross profit: Subscription and support 56,830 36,021 100,207 66,961 License 71,270 67,544 110,349 105,358 Services (4,637 ) (1,374 ) (14,941 ) (1,734 ) Total gross profit 123,463 102,191 195,615 170,585 Operating expenses(1): Research and development 61,702 55,804 119,872 110,928 Sales and marketing 44,781 48,507 91,249 89,512 General and administrative 40,196 37,337 82,263 74,979 Total operating expenses 146,679 141,648 293,384 275,419 Income (loss) from operations (23,216 ) (39,457 ) (97,769 ) (104,834 ) Interest income 5,392 699 10,030 1,373 Interest expense (1,677 ) (4,833 ) (3,351 ) (9,627 ) Other income (expense), net 11,291 (8,045 ) (2,533 ) (6,862 ) Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (8,210 ) (51,636 ) (93,623 ) (119,950 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 979 (10,955 ) (15,116 ) (27,993 ) Net income (loss) $ (9,189 ) $ (40,681 ) $ (78,507 ) $ (91,957 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (1.10 ) Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted 82,051,867 83,413,643 82,686,420 83,430,693

(1)Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended January

31, Six Months Ended January

31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited, in thousands) Stock-based compensation expense: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 3,440 $ 3,406 $ 6,908 $ 6,436 Cost of license revenue 119 189 266 371 Cost of services revenue 4,397 5,552 9,746 10,741 Research and development 10,301 8,719 19,592 16,716 Sales and marketing 8,024 10,379 14,911 17,492 General and administrative 9,898 9,620 19,852 18,349 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 36,179 $ 37,865 $ 71,275 $ 70,105

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended January

31, Six Months Ended January

31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (9,189 ) $ (40,681 ) $ (78,507 ) $ (91,957 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,606 8,545 14,229 16,979 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 425 3,572 848 7,096 Amortization of contract costs 4,107 3,309 8,597 6,310 Stock-based compensation 36,179 37,865 71,275 70,105 Changes to allowance for credit losses and revenue reserves (243 ) 122 (315 ) 157 Deferred income tax (323 ) (12,698 ) (18,358 ) (30,249 ) Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on available-for-sale securities, net (820 ) 1,714 (722 ) 3,315 Other non-cash items affecting net income (loss) 42 97 76 228 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (38,721 ) (32,028 ) 16,524 (7,940 ) Unbilled accounts receivable (8,801 ) 5,689 (29,460 ) (448 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,981 ) (6,289 ) (4,820 ) (13,335 ) Operating lease assets 1,040 2,788 4,808 5,667 Accounts payable (3,136 ) (378 ) (2,289 ) (1,711 ) Accrued employee compensation 13,009 15,314 (32,539 ) (47,323 ) Deferred revenue 7,284 12,630 (26,291 ) (17,826 ) Lease liabilities (1,276 ) (3,431 ) (5,717 ) (6,817 ) Other liabilities (982 ) 850 (3,554 ) (2,303 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,220 (3,010 ) (86,215 ) (110,052 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of available-for-sale securities (101,097 ) (125,867 ) (270,329 ) (367,114 ) Sales of available-for-sale securities 105,092 23,030 202,115 50,361 Maturities of available-for-sale securities 11,000 142,322 33,268 415,265 Purchases of property and equipment (1,333 ) (3,657 ) (1,937 ) (6,990 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,421 ) (2,414 ) (6,118 ) (6,197 ) Acquisition of strategic investments (5,660 ) (10,521 ) (5,841 ) (10,521 ) Acquisition of business, net of acquired cash — — — (43,830 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,581 22,893 (48,842 ) 30,974 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 2 81 2 98 Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (11,189 ) (200,000 ) (37,451 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2 (11,108 ) (199,998 ) (37,353 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,933 (1,823 ) 1,941 (2,807 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 11,736 6,952 (333,114 ) (119,238 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of period 269,836 258,720 614,686 384,910 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH—End of period $ 281,572 $ 265,672 $ 281,572 $ 265,672

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended January

31, Six Months Ended January

31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit reconciliation: GAAP gross profit $ 123,463 $ 102,191 $ 195,615 $ 170,585 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 7,956 9,147 16,920 17,548 Amortization of intangibles 485 1,905 2,390 3,849 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 131,904 $ 113,243 $ 214,925 $ 191,982 Income (loss) from operations reconciliation: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (23,216 ) $ (39,457 ) $ (97,769 ) $ (104,834 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 36,179 37,865 71,275 70,105 Amortization of intangibles 1,367 3,770 4,154 7,524 Acquisition consideration holdback 730 836 1,503 1,509 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 15,060 $ 3,014 $ (20,837 ) $ (25,696 ) Net income (loss) reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) $ (9,189 ) $ (40,681 ) $ (78,507 ) $ (91,957 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 36,179 37,865 71,275 70,105 Amortization of intangibles 1,367 3,770 4,154 7,524 Acquisition consideration holdback 730 836 1,503 1,509 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 425 3,572 848 7,096 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (46,863 ) (10,165 ) (26,485 ) (17,131 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (17,351 ) $ (4,803 ) $ (27,212 ) $ (22,854 ) Tax provision (benefit) reconciliation: GAAP tax provision (benefit) $ 979 $ (10,955 ) $ (15,116 ) $ (27,993 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 56,765 5,347 84,391 16,895 Amortization of intangibles 2,145 532 4,339 1,877 Acquisition consideration holdback 1,145 118 1,753 359 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 667 504 1,000 1,766 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (13,859 ) 3,664 (64,998 ) (3,766 ) Non-GAAP tax provision (benefit) $ 47,842 $ (790 ) $ 11,369 $ (10,862 )

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data) The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended January

31, Six Months Ended January

31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) per share reconciliation: GAAP net income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (1.10 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.44 0.45 0.86 0.84 Amortization of intangibles 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.10 Acquisition consideration holdback 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.01 0.04 0.02 0.08 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (0.58 ) (0.12 ) (0.34 ) (0.20 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.26 ) Shares used in computing Non-GAAP income (loss) per share amounts: GAAP and pro forma weighted average shares — diluted 82,051,867 83,413,643 82,686,420 83,430,693

The following table summarizes our free cash flow for the periods indicated below (in thousands): Three Months Ended January 31, Six Months Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,220 $ (3,010) $ (86,215) $ (110,052) Purchases of property and equipment (1,333) (3,657) (1,937) (6,990) Capitalized software development costs (2,421) (2,414) (6,118) (6,197) Free cash flow $ (2,534) $ (9,081) $ (94,270) $ (123,239)

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Outlook The following table reconciles the specific items excluded from GAAP outlook in the calculation of non-GAAP outlook for the periods indicated below (in millions): Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Fiscal Year 2023 Income (loss) from operations outlook reconciliation: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (64 ) — $ (59 ) $ (175 ) — $ (164 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 33 — 33 139 — 139 Amortization of intangibles 1 — 1 7 — 7 Acquisition consideration holdback 1 — 1 3 — 3 Assignment of lease agreement and sublease (1) 9 — 8 9 — 8 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ (20 ) — $ (16 ) $ (17 ) — $ (7 ) (1) In February 2023, the Company assigned the remaining lease term of its existing headquarters consisting of 179,496 square feet in San Mateo, California, with remaining lease payments of approximately $90 million due through December 2029, and concurrently entered into a sublease for 78,911 square feet of office space also in San Mateo, California with the same third party for its new worldwide headquarters. The term of the sublease is approximately 4 years with total lease payments of approximately $22 million.

