March 6 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Awards More Than $80,000 in Grants to Help Colorado Counties Digitize Records

Denver, March 6, 2023 - The Department of State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB) has awarded $80,389 in grants to three Colorado counties. Bent County was awarded $53,408 to maintain real estate recording software allowing the county to make its land transaction records accessible to the public via the County’s website. Jackson County was awarded $20,876, which will allow the County to complete the digitization of county land records and license real estate recording software. Montrose County was awarded $6,105 for the purchase of a scanner that will allow the County to complete the digitization of county land records.

“It’s important that county clerk and recorders offices have the resources they need to modernize their recording practices and make their data more accessible to the public,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “These ERTB grants to Bent, Jackson, and Montrose Counties will ensure they can continue their important work, and so that Coloradans can more easily access land records.”

These grant awards allow the counties to digitize land records and pay for license and maintenance fees for real estate recording software. These new tools mean members of the public will be able to access land records more easily.

Bent County’s Grant Agreement can be found here. Jackson County’s Grant Agreement can be found here. Montrose County’s Grant Agreement can be found here.

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The ERTB’s statutory authority was renewed in 2021 with new legislation that allows the board to consider security improvements for counties’ land recording systems. The grants help counties -- especially in rural Colorado -- invest in technological upgrades. Since its creation, the board has awarded more than $10 million dollars to ensure county clerks are able to improve and maintain property records and other important documents.

For more information on the ERTB, please click here.