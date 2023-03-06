At 14.3% CAGR Edtech Market by 2028 | BYJU'S, Edutech, Coursera Inc., Google LLC, upGrad Education Private Limited

The global edtech market size reached US$ 194.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 452.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2023-2028.

Edtech, also called education technology, represents a technology that is utilized to deliver education on a virtual level. It usually consists of hardware and software that are used to provide benefits to students and improve their education outcomes. In line with this, edtech assists students in overcoming hurdles to obtaining a comprehensive education. It generally offers various benefits, such as cost-efficiency, flexibility, portability, etc. Listeners with disabilities can benefit from audio formats of educational content to enhance their vocabulary and learn to read interpretively. Consequently, edtech is gaining extensive traction among learners.

Edtech Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting consumer preferences from projector-based displays towards touchscreen displays to provide more student engagement are primarily driving the edtech market. Additionally, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet, the introduction of 5G, and the widespread adoption of smart devices are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the inflating digitization in the education sector and the rising investments in online learning and distance learning programs, owing to their flexibility and real-time feedback, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the escalating demand for digital platforms, on account of the implementation of social distancing norms by government bodies across countries, is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the growing levels of disposable income and extensive R&D activities are also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, key market players are using Artificial Intelligence (Al) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies for creating personalized user experiences, which is anticipated to fuel the edtech market over the forecasted period.

Edtech Market Report Segmentation:

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

2U Inc., BYJU'S

Chegg Inc.

Class Technologies Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Edutech

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Instructure Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

SMART Technologies ULC (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.)

Udacity Inc. and upGrad Education Private Limited.

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Sector:

Preschool

K-12

Higher Education

Others

Breakup by Type:

Hardware

Software

Content

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Breakup by End User:

Individual Learners

Institutes

Enterprises

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

