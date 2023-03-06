Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Brian Shafa, Calls Renuvion JPlasma a Game Changer

Dr. Brian Shafa believes Renuvion JPlasma will save patients thousands of dollars from unnecessary surgery.

WEST HILLS AND BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Board Certified Plastic Surgeon &, Dr. Brian Shafa, has been using Renuvion JPlasma with his patients for several years and calls it a game changer in the cosmetic surgery industry. Leading the team at Pacific Rejuvenation Médical, Dr. Shafa is passionate about providing his patients with the latest and most innovative treatments that are safe and effective, and Renuvion JPlasma has been a key part of his practice.

Pacific Rejuvenation Médical is a leading cosmetic surgery center that offers the latest and most innovative treatments, including Renuvion JPlasma. Renuvion JPlasma is a revolutionary treatment that uses innovative technology to stimulate collagen production and tighten skin. The treatment involves streaming helium plasma under the skin and using radiofrequency to ionize the gas, causing the tissue to contract and triggering collagen production. This low-energy treatment is exceptional for stimulating collagen production in areas where it has significantly decreased. They have the newest technology including HD-Lipo that works with Renuvion JPlasma, making it an exceptional treatment.

Dr. Shafa has seen firsthand how Renuvion JPlasma can transform patients' lives. He has used it to treat a variety of cosmetic concerns, from sagging skin and wrinkles to stubborn pockets of fat. The J Plasma application is thoroughly and precisely controlled, giving exceptional results the patient gets precise body contours. At the same time, the targeted area is cooled with cold helium gas. The most significant advantage of this treatment is that the helium plasma is heated only to 38 degrees Celsius, much lower than the laser treatment temperature, which can reach up to 300 degrees. This means that the patient experiences less discomfort during the procedure, and there is minimal risk of burns or other complications.

Dr. Shafa is also a strong advocate for patient safety and has used Renuvion JPlasma to save patients thousands of dollars from unnecessary surgery. He believes that every patient deserves access to safe and effective treatments that can help them achieve their desired look without breaking the bank.

Dr. Shafa says, "Renuvion JPlasma is the best technology that has made a difference in the industry. I use it in almost all cases, and my patients are thrilled with the results. It's safe and effective, and it can save patients thousands of dollars from unnecessary surgery. Every patient deserves access to this game-changing technology, and I will continue to train other physicians on how to use it."

To learn more about Renuvion JPlasma or other cosmetic surgery treatments, contact Pacific Rejuvenation Médical today to schedule a consultation at www.Pacificrejuvenationmedical.com or send an email to Info@weekendweightlosscenter.com

About the Company

Pacific Rejuvenation Médical is a premier cosmetic surgery center located in Los Angeles, California. Since 2011, they have been providing the latest and most innovative cosmetic treatments to their patients in a safe and comfortable environment. They are dedicated to helping their patients look and feel their best through personalized treatment plans that are tailored to meet their unique needs and goals.

Led by Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Brian Shafa, Pacific Rejuvenation Médical offers a wide range of cosmetic surgery procedures, including facelifts, breast augmentations, tummy tucks, and liposuction. They also offer non-surgical treatments such as Botox, dermal fillers, and laser treatments.

