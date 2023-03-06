INTERNATIONAL ACADEMY OF DIGITAL ARTS & SCIENCES HONORS FLAME BEARERS WITH 4 SIGNAL AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN PODCASTING
The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences is proud to announce that Flame Bearers has won four awards in the inaugural Signal Awards.
We want to thank the judges and the public for their support, and we will continue to push the boundaries of podcasting with new and innovative content”LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences is proud to announce that Flame Bearers has won four awards in the inaugural Signal Awards. The Signal Awards seek to recognize outstanding individuals and content that set new standards for podcasting. Luminaries and leaders within the industry judged Shows, Limited Series & Specials, Individual Episodes, and Branded Shows & Advertising across categories ranging from Best Innovative Audio Experience to Best TV & Film Recap. Flame Bearers has won awards for the following work:
1. GOLD Signal Award Winner in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion -- as voted on by the judges for Deja Young (USA): Mental Health & Choosing Life
2. LISTENER'S CHOICE in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion as voted on by the public for Deja's episode.
3. SILVER Signal Award Winner in Public Service & Activism -- as voted on by the judges for Ukrainian Athletes: What the World Needs to Hear
4. LISTENER's CHOICE in Public Service & Activism as voted on by the public for the Ukrainian athletes' episode
Flame Bearers' podcast episodes have set a new standard of excellence in podcasting, and the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences is proud to recognize their contributions and achievements. The judges have voted for the GOLD Signal Award in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for "Mental Health & Choosing Life" by Deja Young (USA). The same episode has also won the LISTENER'S CHOICE award in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, as voted on by the public.
In addition, Flame Bearers has won the SILVER Signal Award in Public Service & Activism for "Ukrainian Athletes: What the World Needs to Hear". The same episode has also won the LISTENER'S CHOICE award in Public Service & Activism, as voted on by the public.
"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards," said the team at Flame Bearers. "Our team has put in a lot of hard work and dedication to create meaningful and impactful podcast episodes, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts. We want to thank the judges and the public for their support, and we will continue to push the boundaries of podcasting with new and innovative content."
Flame Bearers has demonstrated exceptional quality and dedication to their craft, and these awards are a testament to their hard work and success. The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences congratulates Flame Bearers on their achievements and looks forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the future.
For more information about the FLAMEBEARERS, please visit their website - https://flamebearers.com/.
Introduction of Flamebearers