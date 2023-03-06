Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 6, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 6 will include the following:

Monday, March 6 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a virtual Scout Motors media roundtable.

Wednesday, March 8 at 9:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Homebuilders Association of Greenville’s Empowerment Brunch, Commerce Club, 55 Beattie Place, Floor 17, Greenville, S.C.

Wednesday, March 8 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend Habitat for Humanity Greenville’s annual Women Build Week event,125 McCullough Street, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, March 9 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will be the keynote speaker at the Greenville Technical College Women’s History Month event, 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Student Success Center, Building 102, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, March 10 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend a ceremony at Lockheed Martin, 244 Terminal Road, Greenville, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: February 27, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for February 27, 2023, included:

Monday, February 27

4:00 PM: Agency call.

5:00 PM: Agency call.

Tuesday, February 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:45 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the Senate Majority Caucus meeting, Room 209, Gressette Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:20 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey’s Years of Service Ceremony and presented him the Order of the Palmetto, Department of Employment and Workforce, 631 Hampton Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 1

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:45 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

5:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

6:30 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

Thursday, March 2

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the ribbon cutting for the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center at Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Agency meeting.

6:15 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Lexington County Sheriff's Foundation Annual Awards Banquet and presented the Order of the Palmetto to Col. Mel Seboe, Brookland Baptist Church Banquet and Conference Center, 1066 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, S.C.

Friday, March 3

9:35 AM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Agency meeting.

10:40 AM: Economic development call.

10:44 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

10:47 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:51 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

10:54 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

10:58 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:03 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:05 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:10 AM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

11:11 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:15 AM: Agency call.

11:16 AM: Agency call.

11:18 AM: Agency call.

11:22 AM: Call with a local official.

11:24 AM: Agency call.

11:27 AM: Call with a local official.

11:28 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:30 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:31 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:35 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:37 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

11:40 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:41 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:43 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:48 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

11:49 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:16 PM: Agency call.

2:18 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

2:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

4:55 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Saturday, March 4

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women’s Summit on Judicial Reform, Seawell’s, 1125 Rosewood Drive, Columbia, S.C.