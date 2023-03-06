USGrants.org tracks over $1.65 billion dollars in funding allocated to employment offices and services

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 239 funding programs totaling more than $1.65 billion dollars allocated to support employment offices and employment service providers in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Senior Community Service Employment Program National Grants for Program Year (PY) 2012

Funding Number: SGA DFA PY 11 04

Agency: Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $150,000,000

Projects of National Significance Partnerships in Employment Systems Change Training and Technical Assistance

Funding Number: HHS 2011 ACF ADD DN 0206

Agency: Administration for Children and Families

Funding Amount: $200,000

National Technical Assistance, Policy, and Research Center for Employers on Employment of People with Disabilities

Funding Number: SGA 09 04

Agency: OASAM

Funding Amount: $1,600,000

Youth Employment and Education Programming at Fort McHenry

Funding Number: NPS 18 NERO 0211

Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service

Funding Amount: $76,823

The National Farmworker Jobs Program (NFJP) Employment and Training Grants and Housing Assistance Grants

Funding Number: FOA ETA 16 02

Agency: DOL-ETA

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Improving Ecuadors Coastal Parks thru Short Term Employment of Flooding Victims

Funding Number: RFA518A08007

Agency: Ecuador USAID Quito

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Model Demonstration Projects on Reentry of Students with Disabilities from Juvenile Justice Facilities into Education, Employment, and Community Programs CFDA Number 84.326M

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 050312 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $400,000

Rehabilitation Research and Training Center (RRTC) on Transition to Employment for Youth and Young Adults with Serious Mental Health Conditions

Funding Number: HHS 2019 ACL NIDILRR RTEM 0334

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living

Funding Amount: $875,000

Notice of Availability of Funds and Solicitation for Grant Applications for Indian and Native American Employment and Training Programs

Funding Number: SGA DFA PY 13 02

Agency: Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Sustainable Employment and Economic Development Strategies (SEEDS)

Funding Number: HHS 2014 ACF ANA NE 0779

Agency: Administration for Children and Families ANA

Funding Amount: $500,000

Support for States to Resolve Outstanding Items from the Expired Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Unemployment Compensation (UC) Programs, Including Additional Funding to Assist States with Reporting and Detection and Recove

Funding Number: ETA UIPL 28 20 C4

Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $9,380,000

Recovery Native American Youth Summer Employment Program

Funding Number: NPS 10 NERO 0002

Agency: National Park Service

Funding Amount: $77,000

Unemployment Insurance Integrity Center of Excellence Operations

Funding Number: ETA UI 2020 01

Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $6,000,000

FA BLM Arizona Youth Strategy for Low Income Minority Youth Employment

Funding Number: L11AS00120

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $500,000

Supplemental Budget Request (SBR) Opportunity for Additional Administrative Costs under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program

Funding Number: ETA UIPL 16 20 CH7

Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $1,400,000

Disability Employment Initiative Cooperative Agreements

Funding Number: FOA ETA 16 07

Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Project to Mobilize Community Action and Youth Employment (MOCA Youth Project) in Ghana s Cocoa Growing Communities

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 15 09

Agency: Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Funding Allotments and Operating Guidance for Unemployment Insurance (UI) Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) Grants

Funding Number: ETA RESEA UIPL 10 22 2022

Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $40,013,786

Youth Engagement, Education, and Employment Programs

Funding Number: F16AS00440

Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service

Funding Amount: $26,000

Mental Health Transformation Grant Program Transforming Lives through Supported Employment (Short Title Supported Employment Program)

Funding Number: SM 14 011

Agency: Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Adminis.

Funding Amount: $800,000

Project to Promote Youth Employment through Employer Partnerships in El Salvador and Honduras

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 15 01

Agency: Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $13,000,000

Special Demonstration Programs National Technical Assistance Projects To Improve Employment Outcomes for Individuals With Disabilities CFDA 84.235M

Funding Number: ED GRANTS 081511 001

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $800,000

Program Year 2019 Planning Guidance and Allotments for SCSEP (Senior Community Service Employment Program)

Funding Number: ETA TEGL 18 18

Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration

Funding Amount: $45,332,704

HHS/ACL/NIDILLRR Employment Policy and Measurement CFDA Number 84.133B 3

Funding Number: ED ACL GRANTS 042015 002

Agency: Department of Education

Funding Amount: $875,000

Youth Employment Archaeology

Funding Number: L14AS00123

Agency: Bureau of Land Management

Funding Amount: $4,000

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/employment-offices

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.