USGrants.org tracks over $1.65 billion dollars in funding allocated to employment offices and services
USGrants.org tracks over $1.65 billion dollars in funding allocated to employment offices and services
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 239 funding programs totaling more than $1.65 billion dollars allocated to support employment offices and employment service providers in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Senior Community Service Employment Program National Grants for Program Year (PY) 2012
Funding Number: SGA DFA PY 11 04
Agency: Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $150,000,000
Projects of National Significance Partnerships in Employment Systems Change Training and Technical Assistance
Funding Number: HHS 2011 ACF ADD DN 0206
Agency: Administration for Children and Families
Funding Amount: $200,000
National Technical Assistance, Policy, and Research Center for Employers on Employment of People with Disabilities
Funding Number: SGA 09 04
Agency: OASAM
Funding Amount: $1,600,000
Youth Employment and Education Programming at Fort McHenry
Funding Number: NPS 18 NERO 0211
Agency: Department of the Interior, National Park Service
Funding Amount: $76,823
The National Farmworker Jobs Program (NFJP) Employment and Training Grants and Housing Assistance Grants
Funding Number: FOA ETA 16 02
Agency: DOL-ETA
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Improving Ecuadors Coastal Parks thru Short Term Employment of Flooding Victims
Funding Number: RFA518A08007
Agency: Ecuador USAID Quito
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Model Demonstration Projects on Reentry of Students with Disabilities from Juvenile Justice Facilities into Education, Employment, and Community Programs CFDA Number 84.326M
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 050312 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $400,000
Rehabilitation Research and Training Center (RRTC) on Transition to Employment for Youth and Young Adults with Serious Mental Health Conditions
Funding Number: HHS 2019 ACL NIDILRR RTEM 0334
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living
Funding Amount: $875,000
Notice of Availability of Funds and Solicitation for Grant Applications for Indian and Native American Employment and Training Programs
Funding Number: SGA DFA PY 13 02
Agency: Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Sustainable Employment and Economic Development Strategies (SEEDS)
Funding Number: HHS 2014 ACF ANA NE 0779
Agency: Administration for Children and Families ANA
Funding Amount: $500,000
Support for States to Resolve Outstanding Items from the Expired Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Unemployment Compensation (UC) Programs, Including Additional Funding to Assist States with Reporting and Detection and Recove
Funding Number: ETA UIPL 28 20 C4
Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $9,380,000
Recovery Native American Youth Summer Employment Program
Funding Number: NPS 10 NERO 0002
Agency: National Park Service
Funding Amount: $77,000
Unemployment Insurance Integrity Center of Excellence Operations
Funding Number: ETA UI 2020 01
Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $6,000,000
FA BLM Arizona Youth Strategy for Low Income Minority Youth Employment
Funding Number: L11AS00120
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $500,000
Supplemental Budget Request (SBR) Opportunity for Additional Administrative Costs under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program
Funding Number: ETA UIPL 16 20 CH7
Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $1,400,000
Disability Employment Initiative Cooperative Agreements
Funding Number: FOA ETA 16 07
Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Project to Mobilize Community Action and Youth Employment (MOCA Youth Project) in Ghana s Cocoa Growing Communities
Funding Number: NOI ILAB 15 09
Agency: Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $4,000,000
Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Funding Allotments and Operating Guidance for Unemployment Insurance (UI) Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) Grants
Funding Number: ETA RESEA UIPL 10 22 2022
Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $40,013,786
Youth Engagement, Education, and Employment Programs
Funding Number: F16AS00440
Agency: Department of the Interior, Fish and Wildlife Service
Funding Amount: $26,000
Mental Health Transformation Grant Program Transforming Lives through Supported Employment (Short Title Supported Employment Program)
Funding Number: SM 14 011
Agency: Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Adminis.
Funding Amount: $800,000
Project to Promote Youth Employment through Employer Partnerships in El Salvador and Honduras
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 15 01
Agency: Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $13,000,000
Special Demonstration Programs National Technical Assistance Projects To Improve Employment Outcomes for Individuals With Disabilities CFDA 84.235M
Funding Number: ED GRANTS 081511 001
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $800,000
Program Year 2019 Planning Guidance and Allotments for SCSEP (Senior Community Service Employment Program)
Funding Number: ETA TEGL 18 18
Agency: Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration
Funding Amount: $45,332,704
HHS/ACL/NIDILLRR Employment Policy and Measurement CFDA Number 84.133B 3
Funding Number: ED ACL GRANTS 042015 002
Agency: Department of Education
Funding Amount: $875,000
Youth Employment Archaeology
Funding Number: L14AS00123
Agency: Bureau of Land Management
Funding Amount: $4,000
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/employment-offices
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+1 844-682-8284
email us here