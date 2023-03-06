Cytokinetics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that the company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:



Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference: Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM Eastern Time at the Loews Miami South Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL.

Jefferies 2023 Biotech on the Bay Summit: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami Beach, FL.



Interested parties may access the live webcast of these presentations by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Cytokinetics website at www.cytokinetics.com. The webcast replay will be archived on the Presentations page within the Investors & Media section of Cytokinetics' website for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators and next-in-class muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator in patients with heart failure. Cytokinetics is also developing aficamten, a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, currently the subject of SEQUOIA-HCM, the Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in non-obstructive HCM in Cohort 4 of the Phase 2 clinical trial, REDWOOD-HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, an investigational fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, currently the subject of COURAGE-ALS, a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In 2023, Cytokinetics is celebrating its 25-year history of pioneering innovation in muscle biology and related pharmacology focused to diseases of muscle dysfunction and conditions of muscle weakness.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Cytokinetics' and its partners' research and development activities of Cytokinetics’ product candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the risks related to Cytokinetics' business outlined in Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

