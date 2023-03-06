RxSight, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2022.



Key Quarterly and Full Year Highlights

Recognized fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $16.1 million, an increase of 91% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting: The sale of 57 Light Delivery Devices (LDD™s), representing a 27% unit increase from the fourth quarter of 2021, expanding the installed base to 400 LDDs at the end of the quarter, a 94% increase compared to the 206-unit LDD installed base at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021; and The sale of 9,123 Light Adjustable Lenses (LAL®s), representing a 208% increase in procedure volumes compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Recognized full year 2022 revenue of $49.0 million, representing growth of 117% compared to 2021, driven by unit sales of 195 LDDs and 25,284 LALs, representing increases of 71% and 204%, respectively, compared to 2021.

2023 Guidance Highlights

Provided 2023 revenue guidance range of $78.0 million to $83.0 million, representing implied growth of 59% to 69% compared to 2022.

Provided 2023 gross margin guidance range of 52% to 54%, representing an implied increase of 19% to 24% compared to 2022.

Provided operating expense guidance range of $105.0 million to $108.0 million, representing an implied growth of 24% to 28% compared to 2022.





“RxSight delivered a strong finish to 2022 and entered 2023 with favorable trends that signal accelerating adoption of our unique premium cataract system” said Ron Kurtz, CEO and President of RxSight. “The LAL is the only solution that enables doctors to fully customize patients’ visual acuity after surgery and consistently achieve superior, high-quality outcomes. We look forward to working with a growing number of doctors to build a durable infrastructure for post-operative light treatments to serve the needs of cataract patients and drive sustained, long-term, high-margin LAL procedure volumes.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, total revenue was $16.1 million, an increase of 91% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenue growth was driven by a 24% increase in LDD revenue and a 210% increase in LAL revenue compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million or 46.1% of revenue, an increase of $4.5 million or 159% compared to gross profit of $2.9 million or 34.0% of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $22.4 million, a 28% increase from $17.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The rise in operating expenses was primarily due to a higher sales and marketing headcount, travel and trade shows to support the company’s growth plans.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported a net loss of $(15.6) million, or $(0.56) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(15.7) million, or $(0.58) per share on a basic and diluted basis in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(12.6) million, or $(0.45) per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(12.8) million, or $(0.47) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of December 31, 2022, were $105.8 million and long-term debt was $40.2 million.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Full year 2022 total revenue was $49.0 million, an increase of 117% compared to the full year of 2021. The revenue increase was due to a 71% increase in the number of LDDs sold and an 204% increase in the number of LALs sold in 2022 compared to 2021.

Gross profit for the full year of 2022 was $21.3 million, or 43.5% of revenue compared to gross profit of $4.5 million, or 20.0% of revenue for the full year of 2021. The increase in gross profit was due to the increase in the number of LALs and LDDs sold.

Total operating expenses for the full year of 2022 were $84.6 million, a 48% increase from $57.3 million for the full year of 2021. The increase was primarily driven by higher headcount in sales and marketing to support the growth of the business, costs of operating as a public company and an increase of $3.8 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

In 2022, net loss was $(66.8) million, or $(2.41) per share on a basic and diluted basis compared to a net loss of $(48.7) million, or $(3.57) per share on a basic and diluted basis in 2021. Adjusted net loss was $(55.4) million, or $(2.00) per share on a basic and diluted basis, in 2022, compared to an adjusted net loss of $(43.8) million, or $(3.22) per share on a basic and diluted basis in 2021.

2023 Public Offering

On February 7, 2023, the Company entered into an underwriting agreement with BofA Securities, Inc., in which the Company agreed to issue and sell 4,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock in a public offering (“Public Offering”), pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective on August 12, 2022. The shares of common stock were sold at a price to the public of $12.50 per share. Under the terms of the underwriting agreement, the Company also granted the underwriters an option exercisable for 30 days from the date of the underwriting agreement to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. The Public Offering closed on February 10, 2023. The underwriters' option was exercised in full on February 10, 2023 and closed on February 14, 2023.

2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

RxSight, Inc. today announced that the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 1, 2023, virtually. The Company’s Board of Directors set April 10, 2023, as the record date for the Annual Meeting.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality of vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

RxSIGHT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 16,088 $ 8,427 $ 49,005 $ 22,593 Cost of sales 8,666 5,558 27,677 18,076 Gross profit 7,422 2,869 21,328 4,517 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,731 11,619 58,665 32,805 Research and development 6,681 5,916 25,981 24,499 Total operating expenses 22,412 17,535 84,646 57,304 Loss from operations (14,990 ) (14,666 ) (63,318 ) (52,787 ) Other income (expense), net: Change in fair value of warrants — — — 2,717 Expiration of warrant — — — 5,018 Interest expense (1,451 ) (1,079 ) (4,946 ) (3,682 ) Interest and other income 836 11 1,517 54 Loss before income taxes (15,605 ) (15,734 ) (66,747 ) (48,680 ) Income tax expense 5 — 9 8 Net loss $ (15,610 ) $ (15,734 ) $ (66,756 ) $ (48,688 ) Other comprehensive loss Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments 28 (5 ) (66 ) (7 ) Foreign currency translation income (loss) 14 (4 ) (9 ) (10 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 42 (9 ) (75 ) (17 ) Comprehensive loss $ (15,568 ) $ (15,743 ) $ (66,831 ) $ (48,705 ) Net loss per share: Attributable to common stock, basic & diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (2.41 ) $ (3.57 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in

computing net loss per share: Attributable to common stock, basic & diluted 27,990,322 27,352,638 27,661,982 13,625,044



RxSIGHT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,834 $ 24,361 Short-term investments 93,968 134,971 Accounts receivable, net 10,956 4,862 Inventories 14,835 8,032 Prepaid and other current assets 2,962 4,069 Total current assets 134,555 176,295 Property and equipment, net 10,138 11,217 Operating leases right-of-use assets 3,943 4,284 Restricted cash 761 811 Other assets 767 114 Total assets $ 150,164 $ 192,721 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,595 $ 1,689 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,672 7,859 Lease liabilities 1,970 1,529 Total current liabilities 17,237 11,077 Long-term lease liabilities 2,856 3,642 Term loan, net 40,169 39,760 Total liabilities 60,262 54,479 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized, 28,268,389 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 27,366,746 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2021 28 27 Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 636,001 617,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (95 ) (20 ) Accumulated deficit (546,032 ) (479,276 ) Total stockholders' equity 89,902 138,242 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 150,164 $ 192,721



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, provide useful information to investors and are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense and change in fair value of warrants because these are non-cash in nature and we believe excluding these items provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation and (ii) change in fair value of warrants. We believe adjusted net loss provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Reconciliations of net loss to adjusted net loss and the presentation of adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, are as follows:





RxSIGHT, INC.

GAAP To NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)