Dermatologist Dr. Cybele Fishman with Advanced Dermatology PC Showcases Weapons Against Acne

What’s in the Arsenal for Treating Acne
Some people have a perception that acne is something that happens to teenagers, but in fact it’s very common among adults as well.”NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acne can be a difficult condition to live with. Although it’s very common, many people find it to be frustrating and embarrassing. Fortunately, Dermatologist Dr. Cybele Fishman, with Advanced Dermatology PC has more than a few tips to share when it comes to preventing and treating acne.
“Some people have a perception that acne is something that happens to teenagers, but in fact it’s very common among adults as well. It’s important to remember that if someone has acne, it’s not an indictment of their hygiene habits; there are many reasons someone might experience acne, and it’s nothing to be ashamed about,” Fishman said.
One common cause of acne is hormonal change. Androgen is one such hormone associated with acne, and it’s usually elevated during puberty. Androgen can also be higher in newborns, causing baby acne. The hormonal changes associated with menstruation and pregnancy can both lead to acne as well.
There’s a genetic component at play, too. If someone’s parents had acne, they’re more likely to have acne themself. Some medications, such as lithium and steroids, can cause someone to have acne, as can some cosmetic products that contain comedogenic oils like coconut and linseed oils. For acne-prone skin, Dr. Fishman recommends jojoba oil or grapeseed, which are not comedogenic.
There are many things that have the potential to make existing acne more severe, even if they don’t directly cause acne themselves. Limiting—or in some cases eliminating—these factors can help to keep acne under control. Contributors to acne flare ups can include:
• elevated or frequent stress
• wearing tight, non-breathable clothing
• consuming refined carbohydrates or added sugars
• smoking
• poor sleep
• high humidity
• pollution
“Not everything strictly needs to be about avoidance, though. There are plenty of proactive ways to combat acne, and the first place to start is at home,” said Fishman.
Face washing is one of the simplest and most effective ways to treat acne, but over-washing can also increase inflammation, so a healthy balance is needed. Dr. Fishman recommends using water in the mornings. Facial cleansers should be gentle so they don’t disrupt the skin barrier. They should be non-abrasive and free of alcohol. After washing, pat dry with a soft towel instead of wiping.
Skin can dry out and get irritated from products like toners and exfoliants, contributing to acne. To prevent and treat acne, look for natural ingredients including zinc, niacinamide, or manuka honey.
Squeezing, picking, and vigorous scrubbing can all increase irritation, not to mention spread bacteria and oil around.
“It can be tempting but popping comedones—which are just blackheads or whiteheads—increases the likelihood of scarring, and that’s more difficult to treat. Instead, try touching the face as little as possible throughout the day,” said Fishman.
Ultraviolet (UV) light can damage skin more generally, and this can affect acne too. This means being aware of direct sunlight and indoor tanning. Water-resistant broad-spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30 can help to protect skin from UV light. Sunscreens that say “non-comedogenic” or “won’t clog pores” will do a better job at not instigating a flare up.
For mild acne, over-the-counter (OTC) medications are available in many forms. It’s important not to overmedicate, though, and to also use moisturizer to help reduce the chance of irritation and peeling. The skin needs time to adjust, so do be patient and stick with one treatment, giving it a month or so to work before moving on to another.
Some OTC medications include:
• benzoyl peroxide, which reduces bacteria and helps prevent clogging of pores
• resorcinol or sulfur, which reduce comedones and sebum, and are also antibacterial
• salicylic acid, which increases shedding of dead cells, reducing clogging of pores
For moderate acne, a dermatologist might write a prescription for stronger medications.
“These can be stronger versions of the OTC medications and might also include antibiotics or retinoids. These stronger medications can have implications for a developing fetus, so work with your doctor on alternative treatment options if you might become pregnant,” said Fishman.
If acne becomes severe, there are several procedures that can be performed at a dermatologist’s office. A professional can sanitarily remove comedones or other legions, and this is called acne surgery. Although it’s called “surgery,” it’s a simple procedure that won’t need anything more than a local numbing agent. Corticosteroid injections are also an option that can improve appearance while also reducing pain. This can be helpful for special occasions where quick results are desired.
“Whatever stage of acne someone is experiencing, a licensed dermatologist can definitely provide some guidance and help you get back to looking and feeling your best,” said Fishman.
Bio: Cybele Fishman MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, with advanced training in melanoma and pigmented lesions. She specializes in a variety of skin disorders, including acne.
Advanced Dermatology P.C. and the Center for Laser and Cosmetic Surgery has over 50 offices in NY, NJ, CT and PA and is one of the leading dermatology centers in the nation, offering highly experienced physicians in the fields of cosmetic and laser dermatology, as well as plastic surgery and state-of-the-art medical technologies. www.advanceddermatologypc.com
