Canadian Psychology Clinic Launches Motivational Coaching Programs
PsyVitalitï, a Canadian psychology clinic founded in 2003, has launched a series of innovative coaching programs to help achieve profound life transformations.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PsyVitalitï, a Canadian psychology clinic founded in 2003, has launched a series of innovative coaching programs to help anyone achieve profound life transformations. The programs are the result of years of research and practical application of proven psychological methods in the fields of psychology, motivation and behavioral change.
And just in time, as less than three months into 2023, most people have not been able to sustain their new year’s resolutions.
While going to an optician for glasses or to an accountant for tax returns makes perfect sense, most people would not think of seeing a mental wellness expert when seeking guidance and motivation to achieve personal goals.
Motivational speakers and self-help books can offer tons of great advice, yet still, leave the feeling of not attaining the heights you want to reach. PsyVitalitï’s coaching programs will help you learn about the missing ingredients they don’t talk about in those other motivational books and seminars – learning how to bring all the knowledge together, and finding the inner motivation, strength, courage and confidence to apply the strategies needed to take your life to the next level.
Understanding that the causes of failure or success are psychological, PsyVitalitï’s coaches have adapted the effective techniques designed to assist anyone with the desire to perform better, eat well, exercise more, manage stress, make difficult decisions and achieve even the most ambitious goals.
The programs are divided into six categories: Life Coaching, Career and Vocational Coaching, Academic Coaching, Health Coaching, Business and Executive Coaching and Sports Coaching. Life coaching trains individuals to unleash their greatest talents, surpass limits, conquer fears and anxieties, and balance their personal, professional and family life. They maximize focus, develop creativity, boost motivation and improve sharply the ability to make better decisions. Health coaching leads to the permanent adoption of beneficial lifestyle behaviors, quitting unhealthy habits and embracing physical activity. Academic programs provide students with strategies to make the most of their educational journey without running out of steam, improve academic results, enhance memory and maintain a healthy life-study balance. Sports coaching equips professional and amateur athletes with the psychological tools to break performance barriers, improve focus, prepare for major competitions and achieve a state of constant fluidity.
PsyVitalitï was launched by Montreal psychologists, Dr Leanna Zozula and Dr Jean-Marc Assaad, and consists of over 40 specialized coaches and therapists across Canada. Its coaching programs have been developed under the supervision of Dr Assaad, author of numerous scientific publications on the science of motivation and speaker on the subject of behavioral change and motivational interviewing. He is a member of the Ordre des Psychologues du Québec and holds a doctorate in clinical psychology from McGill University.
To learn more about PsyVitalitï coaching programs or to book an appointment, visit https://psyvitaliti.ca/coach/
Alexandra Maduro
PsyVitalitï
+1 844-337-2473 ext. 255
email us here